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4KIDS Invites Communities To Help Launch Children Into Bright Futures During National Foster Care Month
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This May, 4KIDS invites communities across Florida to join a transformative movement during National Foster Care Month. For almost 30 years, 4KIDS has steadily moved beyond traditional foster care to mobilizing individuals, churches, and businesses to embrace the vision: Home. More than a place.
Throughout the month and remainder of the year, 4KIDS will highlight that home is not simply a physical house or an address, but the steady assurance of safety, belonging, identity, and healing. This strategic shift marks the pivot from rescue to restoration, moving the focus from saving children from difficult places to launching them into good futures.
National Foster Care Month serves as a critical reminder that while many children experience the disruption of home, the community has the power to build an architecture of healing. Currently, 4KIDS serves children and families across Broward, Palm Beach, the Treasure Coast, Southwest Florida, and Miami-Dade counties.
“Every child deserves more than just a bed; they deserve the full expression of home,” said Andrew Holmes, 4KIDS President.“Home is the sacred environment where a child's nervous system can finally find rest. This month is an opportunity for our community to move beyond temporary fixes and invest in the permanent solution of holistic restoration.”
Community Opportunities to Participate
Throughout May, 4KIDS is inviting the public to engage in initiatives designed to provide the steady assurance of Hope, Homes, and Healing:
. $125,000 Community Match – May 26: On Tuesday, May 26, 4KIDS will host its National Foster Care Month Day of Giving. Key partners have established a $125,000 collective match, inviting the community to multiply their impact. Gifts made on this day directly fund the architecture of healing--from recruiting foster parents to providing clinical expertise for biological family restoration and therapeutic services for children from difficult places.. Go Blue for 4KIDS: Businesses and community groups are encouraged to“Go Blue” in May, wearing the signature 4KIDS Blue to show solidarity with children from difficult places and spark conversations about the restoration movement.
. Peer-to-Peer Advocacy: Supporters can create personal fundraising pages to invite their networks into the mission of launching children into healthy futures. These campaigns allow individuals to become catalysts for the full expression of home.
To learn more about National Foster Care Month initiatives or to invest in the solution, visit .
About 4KIDS:
4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in difficult places. As a leader in the Holistic Restoration Movement, 4KIDS collaborates with individuals, local churches, and community partners to help ensure that every child has the chance to experience the steady assurance of home. In 2026, 4KIDS expanded its three decades of clinical expertise to the community by launching its first social enterprise, HEAL Online, an Online Christian Therapy platform. Visit to learn more.
Throughout the month and remainder of the year, 4KIDS will highlight that home is not simply a physical house or an address, but the steady assurance of safety, belonging, identity, and healing. This strategic shift marks the pivot from rescue to restoration, moving the focus from saving children from difficult places to launching them into good futures.
National Foster Care Month serves as a critical reminder that while many children experience the disruption of home, the community has the power to build an architecture of healing. Currently, 4KIDS serves children and families across Broward, Palm Beach, the Treasure Coast, Southwest Florida, and Miami-Dade counties.
“Every child deserves more than just a bed; they deserve the full expression of home,” said Andrew Holmes, 4KIDS President.“Home is the sacred environment where a child's nervous system can finally find rest. This month is an opportunity for our community to move beyond temporary fixes and invest in the permanent solution of holistic restoration.”
Community Opportunities to Participate
Throughout May, 4KIDS is inviting the public to engage in initiatives designed to provide the steady assurance of Hope, Homes, and Healing:
. $125,000 Community Match – May 26: On Tuesday, May 26, 4KIDS will host its National Foster Care Month Day of Giving. Key partners have established a $125,000 collective match, inviting the community to multiply their impact. Gifts made on this day directly fund the architecture of healing--from recruiting foster parents to providing clinical expertise for biological family restoration and therapeutic services for children from difficult places.. Go Blue for 4KIDS: Businesses and community groups are encouraged to“Go Blue” in May, wearing the signature 4KIDS Blue to show solidarity with children from difficult places and spark conversations about the restoration movement.
. Peer-to-Peer Advocacy: Supporters can create personal fundraising pages to invite their networks into the mission of launching children into healthy futures. These campaigns allow individuals to become catalysts for the full expression of home.
To learn more about National Foster Care Month initiatives or to invest in the solution, visit .
About 4KIDS:
4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in difficult places. As a leader in the Holistic Restoration Movement, 4KIDS collaborates with individuals, local churches, and community partners to help ensure that every child has the chance to experience the steady assurance of home. In 2026, 4KIDS expanded its three decades of clinical expertise to the community by launching its first social enterprise, HEAL Online, an Online Christian Therapy platform. Visit to learn more.
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