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Chef Ryan Rondeno Set To Headline Culinary Experiences At The Masters And Santa Barbara Wine & Food Festival
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Celebrity chef and culinary tastemaker Ryan Rondeno is set to bring his signature elevated dining experience to two of the most prestigious lifestyle events of the year - The Masters, taking place April 5–12, and the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival on June 27.
Known for his refined approach to modern cuisine and a client roster that includes A-list names such as Will Smith, Ashton Kutcher, and Ben Affleck, Rondeno continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most sought-after private chefs in the luxury and entertainment space.
At The Masters, one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, Rondeno will curate exclusive dining experiences that reflect both the prestige of the tournament and his signature California-inspired culinary style. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted menus, premium ingredients, and an atmosphere that blends sophistication with comfort.
Following this appearance, Rondeno will take the stage at the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, where he will showcase his culinary expertise alongside some of the industry's top chefs and wineries. His presence at the festival underscores his growing influence in the national food and hospitality scene.
“Being part of events like these is about more than just food - it's about creating an experience,” said Rondeno.“Whether it's an intimate dinner or a large-scale festival, my goal is always to bring people together through elevated, intentional cuisine.”
In addition to his live event appearances, Rondeno continues to expand his brand across television, publishing, and hospitality. His cookbook, My Creole-Cali Kitchen: Louisiana Roots with California Flavors, highlights his fresh, approachable take on upscale dining, while his ongoing work in media and private dining keeps him at the forefront of the culinary conversation.
With appearances at both The Masters and the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, Chef Ryan Rondeno further cements his position as a leading force in luxury culinary experiences - where culture, cuisine, and connection meet.
Known for his refined approach to modern cuisine and a client roster that includes A-list names such as Will Smith, Ashton Kutcher, and Ben Affleck, Rondeno continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most sought-after private chefs in the luxury and entertainment space.
At The Masters, one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, Rondeno will curate exclusive dining experiences that reflect both the prestige of the tournament and his signature California-inspired culinary style. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted menus, premium ingredients, and an atmosphere that blends sophistication with comfort.
Following this appearance, Rondeno will take the stage at the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, where he will showcase his culinary expertise alongside some of the industry's top chefs and wineries. His presence at the festival underscores his growing influence in the national food and hospitality scene.
“Being part of events like these is about more than just food - it's about creating an experience,” said Rondeno.“Whether it's an intimate dinner or a large-scale festival, my goal is always to bring people together through elevated, intentional cuisine.”
In addition to his live event appearances, Rondeno continues to expand his brand across television, publishing, and hospitality. His cookbook, My Creole-Cali Kitchen: Louisiana Roots with California Flavors, highlights his fresh, approachable take on upscale dining, while his ongoing work in media and private dining keeps him at the forefront of the culinary conversation.
With appearances at both The Masters and the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, Chef Ryan Rondeno further cements his position as a leading force in luxury culinary experiences - where culture, cuisine, and connection meet.
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