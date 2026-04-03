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Astrotalk Sees 50% Jump In Career And Relocation Queries Amid Geopolitical Tensions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 02, 2026: As geopolitical tensions escalate, Indian parents and young individuals are increasingly turning to astrology to navigate an uncertain future. Astrotalk, India's leading astrology platform, has reported a 50% surge in education, career, and relocation-related queries compared to March 2025.
Parents account for 73% of this increase, while young adults contribute the remaining 27%. These queries now make up 40% of total consultations on the platform, highlighting a growing shift from aspiration-led decisions to risk-aware planning.
Parents of children at key transition ages, particularly 16, 18, and 21, are driving this surge seeking clarity amid evolving global dynamics. Of these, 35% of queries relate to education and relocation, with parents of 18-year-olds asking, "Is overseas education still favorable?" and "Will global issues affect my child's travel plans?"
Additionally, 27% of queries come from parents strategically planning for their 16-year-olds, seeking guidance on coaching and subject streams to ensure a competitive edge in a tightening global economy.
A further 25% of queries are from working professionals with 4–5 years of experience who had been planning to move abroad for career opportunities but are now reassessing their timelines and destinations. Meanwhile, 13% of queries come from soon-to-be graduates who had considered studying overseas with long-term settlement plans but are now weighing alternative options.
"This is the first time we're seeing global mobility being questioned at scale by Indian families. Parents today are not just planning for opportunity, they are planning against disruption. Whether it's visas, job markets, or geopolitical shifts, there's a visible anxiety around stability, and that's driving earlier, more cautious decision-making for their children," said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, Astrotalk.
As global uncertainties persist, Astrotalk expects demand for guidance on education, career, and financial planning to remain strong, particularly among parents and early-career professionals navigating high-stakes decisions.
Parents account for 73% of this increase, while young adults contribute the remaining 27%. These queries now make up 40% of total consultations on the platform, highlighting a growing shift from aspiration-led decisions to risk-aware planning.
Parents of children at key transition ages, particularly 16, 18, and 21, are driving this surge seeking clarity amid evolving global dynamics. Of these, 35% of queries relate to education and relocation, with parents of 18-year-olds asking, "Is overseas education still favorable?" and "Will global issues affect my child's travel plans?"
Additionally, 27% of queries come from parents strategically planning for their 16-year-olds, seeking guidance on coaching and subject streams to ensure a competitive edge in a tightening global economy.
A further 25% of queries are from working professionals with 4–5 years of experience who had been planning to move abroad for career opportunities but are now reassessing their timelines and destinations. Meanwhile, 13% of queries come from soon-to-be graduates who had considered studying overseas with long-term settlement plans but are now weighing alternative options.
"This is the first time we're seeing global mobility being questioned at scale by Indian families. Parents today are not just planning for opportunity, they are planning against disruption. Whether it's visas, job markets, or geopolitical shifts, there's a visible anxiety around stability, and that's driving earlier, more cautious decision-making for their children," said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, Astrotalk.
As global uncertainties persist, Astrotalk expects demand for guidance on education, career, and financial planning to remain strong, particularly among parents and early-career professionals navigating high-stakes decisions.
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