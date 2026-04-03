Exhibition“Easter Garden” By Anzhelika Rudnytska Opens In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform.

The exhibition features 44 works from the long-standing series“Garden of Virtues” or“Pysanka Tree,” created using the artist's own technique with materials that lend the works texture and volume. In her works, Rudnytska draws on archaic symbols familiar from pysanka, ceramics, and other forms of folk art, but does not reproduce them literally-each piece is a personal interpretation and a new take on tradition.

As the artist herself noted, art today serves not only an aesthetic but also a supportive function.“These are emotionally challenging times, when it's sometimes hard to even start painting. But art inspires us. People come, create, sing-and in this way support one another. It's a kind of art therapy and the boost of energy we all need,” Rudnytska emphasized.

According to her, creating a new work for Easter has become her own personal tradition. Every year, the artist tries to reinterpret the symbol of the pysanka in a new way-through new images, moods, and her own state of mind. She noted that this year the process has been challenging due to the complex emotional context, but ideas are already emerging, and a new piece may still be completed before the holiday.

The artist's series is executed in a unique needlework technique, where traditional symbols are revealed through the artist's personal, creative perspective. The exhibition is an intimate project dedicated to Easter symbolism and the reinterpretation of Ukrainian traditions in contemporary art.

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The history of some of the works adds special significance to the exhibition: they survived the Russian occupation in Kherson. The paintings were packed and stored in a basement that turned out to be mined. According to the artist, only a miracle saved them from destruction. Today, these works have returned to the public and are presented as part of a separate Easter exhibition-previously, they were only exhibited as part of larger exhibition projects, including abroad.

The exhibition“Easter Garden” will run at the“Tsinnosti” space until April 16. Admission is free.

Photos courtesy of Anzhelika Rudnytska