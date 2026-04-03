Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Continue To Hit Maharashtra In April

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing intense unseasonal weather in April, with heavy rain and hailstorms already disrupting life in Pune. The IMD has issued fresh alerts across multiple districts, warning residents to stay cautious

Pune experienced severe disruption yesterday as sudden darkness, heavy rain, and hailstorms swept across areas like Sinhagad Road, Katraj, and Hadapsar. The impact was so intense that flight operations were affected, forcing a diversion. For today, a yellow alert remains in place, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to avoid waterlogged zones and remain alert through the afternoon.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of Marathwada, including Parbhani and Hingoli, where strong winds of 40–60 kmph and possible hailstorms may occur. Districts like Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, Beed, and Jalna are also at risk. Meanwhile, a yellow alert covers Nashik, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, and the entire Vidarbha region, including Nagpur and Amravati, where thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected.

Mumbai will experience cloudy skies with chances of light drizzle, bringing slight relief in temperature but increased humidity. However, the bigger concern lies in northern Maharashtra, where farmers growing grapes and onions are facing heavy losses. Harvested crops are being damaged by unexpected rains, prompting authorities to advise immediate storage and caution against pesticide use during this period.