UP Weather LATEST Update: Prayagraj Hits 39°C, Rain In Noida-Agra Check Lucknow-Kanpur Forecast

Uttar Pradesh sees mixed weather today, April 3: Noida and Agra may get rain and storms, while Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj stay hot and mostly clear.

Major cities in Uttar Pradesh will see mixed weather today. Noida and Agra can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj will have mostly clear skies. Prayagraj's maximum temperature could touch 39°C, while Noida's minimum will be around 18°C. The day will feel hot and humid, so authorities advise everyone to stay hydrated.

Noida and Agra are likely to experience thunderstorms with rain and strong winds of 30-40 km/h. Light showers might occur from morning to noon, followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Kanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj will have mostly clear weather with no severe warnings. The IMD has advised drivers to be extra careful during the rain and gusty winds.

Authorities are urging caution today. Avoid going outdoors during lightning and strong winds. Getting drenched can lead to viral infections. Make sure children and elderly family members stay inside. If you're driving, go slow in heavy rain and use protection like a helmet or umbrella. Also, ensure no water stagnates near your home. It's best to wear light clothes because of the heat and humidity.

Today, temperatures in Uttar Pradesh cities will range from 33°C to 39°C. Noida will see a high of 33°C, Agra 36°C, Lucknow 38°C, Kanpur 37°C, and Prayagraj will touch 39°C. Humidity will be high, between 60% and 70%, making the day feel very sticky and hot. Temperatures will drop slightly in the evening, with night-time lows between 18-23°C. Remember to drink plenty of water and avoid spending too much time in the sun.

In the coming days, Noida and Agra will continue to have a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. Kanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, however, will have mostly clear weather. Temperatures will stay between 31°C and 39°C with high humidity. It's important to follow safety precautions during strong winds and thunder. This week's temperatures will be slightly above normal, so residents should plan their activities accordingly.