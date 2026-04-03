Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Nears ₹1500 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its historic box office run, nearing the ₹1500 crore mark globally. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller maintains strong momentum even into its third week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its third week on a powerful note, inching closer to the ₹1500 crore milestone worldwide. The film has already amassed around ₹1492 crore globally, with India contributing over ₹1112 crore gross and overseas markets adding ₹370 crore. Domestically, the net collection stands at approximately ₹937 crore, showing exceptional consistency for a third-week run.

On day 15, the film earned ₹17.80 crore across more than 17,000 shows, marking a slight drop from the previous day's ₹20.10 crore. Despite the expected weekday dip, the overall trend remains strong. The second week alone contributed significantly to the total, helping the film maintain a steady pace toward the ₹1500 crore benchmark.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan. The narrative follows undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari as he navigates high-stakes espionage, power struggles, and personal conflicts. Packed theatres and strong word-of-mouth have kept audience engagement high, even in its third week.

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