Trump Axes Attorney General Pam Bondi Amid Epstein Files Row, Appoints Todd Blanche

US President Donald Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi in a sudden move that has intensified political tensions within his administration. The decision comes amid mounting criticism over her handling of sensitive files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump praised Bondi despite her removal, calling her a“Great American Patriot and a loyal friend,” and adding that she“did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country.” He further stated,“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector.”

Following her dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has been appointed as acting Attorney General. Trump described Blanche as a“very talented and respected Legal Mind” who will take charge during the transition.

Bondi also responded publicly, expressing gratitude and reaffirming her loyalty. In a post, she said she was“eternally grateful” and would work to ensure a smooth transition, adding she would continue“fighting for President Trump and this administration.”

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While no official reason was confirmed, reports suggest Trump had grown frustrated with Bondi's handling of the Epstein files and the pace of legal actions against his political opponents. The controversy surrounding the files has triggered backlash, with critics and survivors accusing the Justice Department of mishandling sensitive information and withholding key details.

The shake-up is part of a broader pattern of leadership changes within Trump's cabinet, raising concerns about instability at the highest levels of government. Reports also indicate internal disagreements, including warnings from senior officials like Tulsi Gabbard, adding to the growing uncertainty.

Blanche has pushed back against claims linking Bondi's removal to the Epstein controversy, calling such reports“simply not true,” highlighting conflicting narratives around the decision.

Bondi's exit marks another high-profile departure in Trump's administration, underscoring deepening divisions and ongoing political turbulence in Washington.

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