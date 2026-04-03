Ex-EC Official Mohd Amin Slams WB Govt Over 'Shameful' Malda Crisis

Former Chief Protocol and Joint Director of Election Commission of India, Mohd Amin, has criticised the West Bengal government over the Malda hostage crisis, describing the matter as "shameless", asserting that such incidents should be condemned.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Amin stated that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was earlier criticising the seven-phase election schedule and now opposing the Special Intensive Revision. He called the SIR a legal process backed by the Supreme Court, explaining its sole purpose of "purifying" the voter list. "I just heard about the situation in Malda, these have always been the criminal states... Earlier, Mamata Banerjee was criticising why we have the seven rounds of the elections... This time during the SIR, their state leaders and their TMC leaders are against that. SIR is the legal process, and this is endorsed by the Supreme Court of India for the election process... SIR is very clear-cut and purifying for the voter list... What happened in Malda is a very shameful matter; we condemn these things. The Supreme Court has already condemned this," said Mohd Amin.

NIA to Probe, Supreme Court Intervenes

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday handed over the investigation of West Bengal's Malda district to the NIA, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers on April 1. Following a Supreme Court order, CEC Kumar transferred the probe, with the NIA team set to arrive in West Bengal on Friday.

The ECI, in a letter issued on April 2, referred to the top court's order and directed the NIA to probe the incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the letter, the NIA has been asked to submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to the Supreme Court. The case will be heard next on April 6, 2026, with the concerned officials directed to appear virtually.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court described the incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process. The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.

Political Fallout and Allegations

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the Malda incident "shocking" and alleged a breakdown of the law and order situation. Majumdar questioned whether the provocation by Mamata Banerjee's party led to the situation and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the matter, including whether those removed from voter lists were Indian citizens.

Protests Triggered by Voter List Revision

The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The state will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled on April 23 and April 29, while counting will take place on May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)