J&K: Rajouri's GMC Upgraded With 200 Beds, Modern Tech Facilities

The Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, has been upgraded with hi-tech machinery, a 200-bedded facility and 24x7 services.

Major Boost for Regional Healthcare

The upgradation with modern labs, oxygen plants, and upgraded testing facilities has brought major relief for the patients of the Pir Panjal region, Rajouri, Poonch, and part of the Reasi district. These developments have been carried out under various government initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, aiming to strengthen basic healthcare facilities in remote and border regions.

New Facilities and Enhanced Services

A new 200-bedded building has been made functional, ensuring better accommodation and treatment for patients. The hospital now provides 24x7 electricity and oxygen supply through newly installed oxygen plants, strengthening emergency and critical care services.

Medical Superintendent at GMC & AH Rajouri Shamim Ahmed Choudhary said, "Day by day, the service delivery is showing improvement. Several departments that did not exist previously have now been established. Our rates for surgeries and deliveries have increased significantly, and there have been improvements in lab testing, with advanced machinery installed in the laboratory. A dedicated feeder line has been sanctioned, and work on it has already commenced; once completed, the issues regarding electricity supply and backup power will be resolved. Additionally, 1000 mVA generator sets have been installed, which will further help in resolving the backup power issues."

Reduced Referrals and Improved Patient Experience

Availability of all types of diagnostic tests and advanced surgical procedures has further enhanced the hospital's capacity to serve patients locally, reducing the need for referrals outside the district.

In addition, new patient service counters have been opened to streamline processes and reduce waiting time, offering much-needed convenience and relief to the public.

GMC & AH Rajouri plays a crucial role in catering to the healthcare needs of the entire Pir Panjal region, and the recent upgrades mark a major step toward accessible, affordable, and quality medical care for the people. (ANI)

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