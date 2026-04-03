SS Rajamouli To Trivikram Srinivas: Tollywood's Top Directors & Their Career-Best Films

Tollywood's top directors like Rajamouli, Trivikram, and Sukumar have delivered iconic blockbusters that set high benchmarks. Now, fans are debating whether these filmmakers can surpass their own career-best films in the future.

Tollywood has many top-class directors. Every director naturally delivers hits, but there's always that one film that comes to mind when you hear their name. Here's a look at the best films from directors like Boyapati Srinu, Rajamouli, Sukumar, and Trivikram Srinivas.Boyapati Srinu's best film is undoubtedly 'Bhadra'. After this, he made many mass-action films, but critics called them routine. 'Bhadra' was different-its story, music, screenplay, and emotions all synced perfectly.Srinu Vaitla delivered many hits before 'Dookudu', but this one is his career-best. Mahesh Babu's acting and Brahmanandam's comedy were on another level. However, Vaitla's mistake was using the same comedy formula again and again.Harish Shankar directed Pawan Kalyan in 'Gabbar Singh', and it remains a cult classic. The film holds a top spot among the best comeback movies for a star hero.Koratala Siva directed Mahesh Babu in the blockbuster 'Srimanthudu'. Among all the films Siva has directed so far, this one is considered the best.Even if 'Pushpa 2' breaks pan-India records, Sukumar's best work is undoubtedly 'Rangasthalam'. The way he portrayed 80s village politics in this film was simply brilliant.Trivikram Srinivas is a director who creates magic with his dialogues. His best film is 'Athadu', starring Mahesh Babu. The dialogues from this movie are famous even today.With every film, SS Rajamouli raises the bar for himself and Telugu cinema. It's tough to pick just one best film from his career, but 'Baahubali 2' is a strong contender. This movie truly boosted the pan-India film trend. Separately, Puri Jagannadh's 'Pokiri' broke all Tollywood records, showing Mahesh Babu in a mass and stylish role like never before.