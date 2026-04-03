Khushbaz Singh Jatana, Driver Die In KMP Expressway Accident In Sonipat

In a road accident on Friday, Punjab Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jatana and his driver were killed on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Details of the Accident

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kundli police station, Sethi Malik, said, "Today, we received information from the control room that around 5:10, a Defender vehicle carrying Khushbaz Singh Jatana, his driver, and a gunman met with an accident involving an unknown truck."

He added that the accident occurred after the vehicle developed a puncture. "Jatana's vehicle had a flat tyre. They were in the middle of changing it when a speeding truck came from behind and hit them," he said.

Confirming the casualties, Malik said, "Both Jatana and his driver, Parminder, passed away, while the gunman was injured."

He further noted that another person assisting in changing the tyre was also injured and is undergoing medical treatment.

According to officials, the incident took place when Jatana was travelling from Delhi to his home in Bhatinda, Punjab.

Providing further details, the SHO said, "They were in a Defender vehicle when the puncture occurred. Jatana was there when a truck with a truck hit them from behind."

Police Investigation and Legal Action

He also confirmed that the family has been informed and is on the way.

On the legal process, he said, "The bodies have been taken into custody for post-mortem. Once the relatives arrive, we will record their statements and register a formal case."

Malik further said, "We have issued a lookout alert and have identified the truck's registration number. We expect to apprehend the driver soon."

(ANI)

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