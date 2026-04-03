KKR's Rahane On Bowling Strategy: Match Situation Over Fixed Quota

Bowling Decisions Based on Match Situations

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane explained that bowling decisions depend on match situations rather than sticking to a fixed four-over quota, emphasising the need to assess a bowler's form and confidence during the game. Rahane noted that while he initially wanted Varun Chakaravarthy to complete his overs, the opposition's strong batting forced a change, praised Anukul Roy for his impactful spell and recent domestic form, and added that even experienced players like Sunil Narine may bowl fewer overs if he is struggling. This comes after Chakaravarthy only bowled two overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday at Kolkata in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Chakaravarthy conceded 31 runs and bowled just one dot in his 12 deliveries.

"Sometimes, you've got to see the mentality of the bowler, what he is going through. It's not compulsory to bowl four overs. If he's struggling, you've got to accept that he is struggling. I wanted Varun to bowl four overs, but the way their batters were going... Anukul bowled two really good overs. He is playing because he did really well in the Mushtaq Ali, he was the Man of the Series in the Mushtaq Ali. He can bowl in the powerplay and he can bowl in the middle overs. It is not compulsory [to bowl the full quota] at all. If Sunil [Narine] is struggling [in a game], you might see him bowl two or three overs. Or whoever is struggling. On that particular day, what is happening in the game, you've got to read that situation and decide accordingly," Rahane told the reporters after the match.

Supporting Chakaravarthy Through Tough Phase

Rahane also said that Chakaravarthy is a committed team player going through a tough phase and needs full support, adding that reducing his bowling workload, even to just a few or no overs in a match, can help rebuild his confidence. "Varun is a team man. He is going through that phase where he needs that support from each and every one. Sometimes, bowling just two overs can help a player. Or one over. Or no overs. We want Varun's confidence throughout the tournament," he added.

KKR's Poor Start to the Season

KKR have now faced two defeats in their first two games (only the second time in KKR's history), had such a poor start to a season. KKR got a 65-run hammering from SRH on Thursday, an all-round performance from the orange franchise helped them to get their first victory of IPL 2026. The three-time IPL champions will aim to bounce back quickly with games coming thick and fast at home. Punjab Kings visit them on April 6, and Lucknow Super Giants come on April 9. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)