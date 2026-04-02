'Immortal Symbol Of Indian Pride, Protector Of National Honour': Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his death anniversary (Punyatithi), describing the 17th-century Maratha ruler as an“immortal symbol of Indian pride and the protector of national honour”.

Posting on X, HM Shah wrote:“I pay homage at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji, the immortal symbol of Indian pride and the protector of national honour.”

"For the protection of religion and culture, he united the people and established Hindavi Swaraj. Understanding the importance of control over the seas, the powerful navy he built is a reflection of his unparalleled strategic acumen and visionary leadership. His life exemplifies how a ruler can safeguard both cultural heritage and native language while also establishing ideals of public welfare. His tireless struggle and life story will continue to inspire the people of the country for eternity to dedicate themselves to the motherland,” he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute on X, noting:“On the death anniversary of Hindavi Swarajya founder Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj (as per the date), a respectful tribute to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his homage, which highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's courage, leadership, and dedication to India's cultural heritage.

“A symbol of indomitable courage, unparalleled bravery, and excellent governance, the founder of 'Hindavi Swaraj,' national hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is respectfully remembered on his death anniversary. His dedicated life and high ideals for the protection of the motherland and the revival of Sanatan culture serve as a great inspiration for all of us,” CM Yogi wrote (loosely translated from Hindi).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated for establishing Hindavi Swaraj, uniting people under a sovereign administration rooted in cultural values.

He is also remembered for building a strong navy to secure coastal regions and trade routes, reflecting his strategic vision. His administration emphasised welfare, justice, and the protection of native language and traditions, making him an enduring symbol of leadership and patriotism.

From his visionary strategies to his unwavering dedication to national pride, Shivaji Maharaj's legacy continues to inspire generations to serve and protect the motherland.