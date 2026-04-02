Heavy Security Deployment As PM Modi Arrives In Chennai Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Chennai ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to reach the city on Friday evening as part of a two-day campaign tour covering Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed at key locations across the city to ensure foolproof security during the Prime Minister's visit. Surveillance has been intensified, and authorities have imposed restrictions on drone operations in sensitive zones, including Guindy and Meenambakkam.

Senior police officials are overseeing arrangements to manage traffic, crowd movement, and security at multiple venues linked to the visit.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will arrive in Chennai by a special aircraft and shortly thereafter proceed by helicopter to Puducherry, where he will take part in a major roadshow in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

The roadshow is expected to cover prominent locations such as Ajanta Signal Junction, Anna Salai, and Anna Thidal, with large gatherings anticipated along the route. The event is aimed at energising party cadres and consolidating voter support in the union territory ahead of the Assembly elections.

Following his engagements in Puducherry, PM Modi will return to Chennai later in the evening. He is scheduled to stay overnight at a star hotel in Guindy, where he is expected to hold key strategy meetings with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Sources indicate that these discussions will focus on reviewing campaign progress and finalising pending decisions, including the announcement of remaining BJP candidates in Tamil Nadu.

The meetings are seen as crucial in shaping the NDA's electoral approach in the state during the final phase of campaigning.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will travel to Kerala to continue his campaign, addressing public meetings and interacting with party workers as the NDA looks to expand its footprint in the region.

The visit is being closely watched in political circles, with party leaders hopeful that PM Modi's presence will provide a significant boost to the NDA's prospects in the southern states.