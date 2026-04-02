Redefining Work-From-Home Comfort With LG Stanbyme Series

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The ultimate smart screens for hybrid living and elevated home office setups

Dubai, UAE, April, 2026 – LG Electronics is redefining the idea of a home office with its innovative StanbyME and StanbyME 2 smart screens, offering versatility, mobility, and cutting-edge technology tailored to modern living. With hybrid working continuing to stay the new norm, flexible home setups are becoming essential for balancing work and leisure, and LG is aiming to set a new standard in the segment.

Whether working on important presentations, participating in virtual meetings, or unwinding after hours with your favourite entertainment, these screens adapt to every aspect of home life. LG makes the transition from work to play smoother, more efficient, and more enjoyable, revolutionizing spaces into multifunctional hubs.

LG StanbyME: Flexibility Wherever You Need It

The LG StanbyME smart screen provides the ultimate versatility for hybrid households. With its 27-inch Full HD touchscreen, movable stand, and adjustable height and swivel, users can position the screen effortlessly in any room of their home.

Designed for seamless mobility, StanbyME fits perfectly into modern work-from-home setups. Whether it's placed by your desk for virtual meetings or wheeled into your living room for viewing favourite TV shows, the device adapts to both work and entertainment needs. Its wireless connectivity ensures uncluttered functionality, making tasks easier and spaces cleaner.

For group meetings or solo focus sessions, screen mirroring and AirPlay capabilities make sharing content simple and immediate. The smart screen's intuitive user interface enables touch-based operations, offering swift access to apps, documents, and streaming platforms, all customizable for your daily routine.

LG StanbyME 2: Simplified Smart Features and Mobility

Taking flexibility a step further, LG StanbyME 2 brings enhanced mobility and functionality to home living. Built for ease of use, the screen offers seamless touch control and connectivity with Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and AirPlay, ensuring uninterrupted workstations and effortless entertainment.

With flexible adjustments, StanbyME 2 adapts perfectly to changing environments, whether enhancing your home office with ergonomic precision or hosting movie marathons for the entire family. Its battery-powered wireless design, paired with smart viewing options, makes the device ideal for a modern home where adaptability is key.

Work, Video, and Play with Smarter Screens

Both StanbyME and StanbyME 2 have been designed for modern lifestyles. They serve as perfect tools for hybrid employees looking for intelligent solutions that support dynamic workspaces and entertainment needs. From video calls to document presentations, gaming to streaming, LG's screens balance productivity and relaxation, all while blending seamlessly into the aesthetics of a stylish home.

Intelligent Features with Effortless Mobility

Smart remote control via touch for quick adjustments and easy navigation. Advanced connectivity options, including AirPlay, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring, making it simple to share content across platforms and devices. Battery-powered operation for StanbyME 2, ensuring users can move it around freely without worrying about power outlets or cable clutter.

For homes that demand flexibility, LG StanbyME and StanbyME 2 combine cutting-edge features with user-centric design, ensuring effortless mobility throughout every part of the day:

Redefining Hybrid Work and Home Entertainment Spaces

As hybrid working evolves and multifunctional living becomes the norm, LG StanbyME represents a groundbreaking smart screen that caters to this lifestyle shift. By empowering users to curate their workspace and entertainment environment, LG provides flexibility, style, and technology for how modern homes function.

LG's StanbyME and StanbyME 2 are now available in retail markets across LG Gulf regions, offering an unparalleled solution for adaptable households seeking premium performance and aesthetic harmony in their setups.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company:

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.