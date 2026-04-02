A New Holland Tractor That Transformed A Community: How Mechanization Generated Hope, Growth, And Self-Sufficiency In Uganda

MENAFN - 3BL) New Holland, a brand of CNH, is proud to highlight the extraordinary impact that the donation of a TT model tractor has generated within the community of Bugiri, Uganda, through the work of God in Action Uganda (GiAU), an orphanage and community relief organization. Delivered in April 2025, this tractor's impact has gone far beyond being a piece of agricultural equipment, it has become

The TT tractor is used on the organization's farm to accelerate its mission of creating a fully self‐sustaining agricultural system that provides long‐term support for both children and elders in need.

The farm represents a crucial pillar of GiAU's vision: to cultivate the resources needed to feed the community of Bugiri, generate income, and ultimately build a dedicated dormitory that will offer a safe and permanent home for the orphans under their care. By strengthening their ability to produce and sell crops, the organization aims to secure a future marked by dignity, independence, and opportunity.

The benefits extend beyond the orphanage. Farmers from the surrounding community have also been able to access the tractor's capabilities, strengthening the resilience of the entire village. What began as a single act of generosity has grown into a shared resource, empowering local agricultural development and community cooperation.

This project forms part of CNH's Sustainable Development Initiatives and represents the New Holland brand's support of fair, inclusive, and sustainable agriculture worldwide.

Through projects such as this, New Holland continues to promote farming practices that enhance livelihoods, strengthen communities, and create meaningful, lasting change.