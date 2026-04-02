Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Icelandic Foreign Minister Gunnarsdóttir

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf, Ukraine, and other areas of mutual concern, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation on security and economic matters. The two leaders reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between their countries and expressed a desire to strengthen that partnership.