FDA Approves Lilly's Foundayotm (Orforglipron), The Only GLP-1 Pill For Weight Loss That Can Be Taken Any Time Of Day Without Food Or Water Restrictions

Adults taking Foundayo lost an average of 27 pounds on the highest dose in the ATTAIN-1 clinical trial1 Foundayo, Lilly's second FDA-approved obesity medicine, will be available via LillyDirect® with free home delivery, starting at $25 per month with commercial coverage and $149 for self-pay

INDIANAPOLIS, April, 2026 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FoundayoTM (orforglipron) for adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related medical problems. When used alongside a reduced- calorie diet and increased physical activity, Foundayo helps individuals lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. Foundayo will be available via LillyDirect®, with prescriptions accepted immediately and shipping beginning April 6, followed shortly after by broad availability through U.S. retail pharmacies and telehealth providers.

“People living with obesity need treatment options that meet them where they are – and for many, a once-daily pill that can be taken with no food or water restrictions can offer them greater flexibility in how they approach their treatment,” said Deborah Horn, DO, director of the Center for Obesity Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.“With Foundayo, we now have an oral option that delivered an average of 12.4% weight loss at the highest dose in clinical trials – addressing both the clinical realities of obesity and the practical challenges patients face every day.”

Supported by the rigorous ATTAIN clinical trial program, Foundayo was proven to help people lose weight and keep it off. In the ATTAIN-1 trial, individuals taking the highest dose of Foundayo and who stayed on treatment lost an average of 27.3 pounds (12.4%) compared to 2.2 pounds (0.9%) with placebo.1 Participants taking Foundayo, regardless of trial completion, lost an average of 25 pounds (11.1%), compared to 5.3 pounds (2.1%) with placebo.2 In the ATTAIN program, Foundayo also led to reductions in many markers of cardiovascular risk, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and systolic blood pressure across all doses.

“Today, fewer than 1 in 10 people who could benefit from a GLP-1 are taking one, held back by access, stigma, perceived complexity or the belief that their condition isn't serious enough for treatment. We believe Foundayo can help level the playing field for those living with obesity or who are overweight and living with weight-related complications,” said David A. Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company.“As a convenient, once-daily oral pill that delivers meaningful weight loss, this is obesity care designed for the real world.”

Lilly is committed to making Foundayo accessible and affordable. Eligible people with commercial insurance may pay as little as Ç25 per month with the Foundayo savings card.3 Individuals opting for self-pay can access Foundayo starting at Ç149 per month for the lowest dose. Additionally, eligible Medicare Part D individuals may be able to get Foundayo for Ç50 per month, beginning as soon as July 1, 2026.

Use of Foundayo with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines is not recommended. It is not known whether Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children. Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your health care provider. The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Please see Indication and Safety Summary with

Warning below and full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

“There is no single path that works for everyone living with overweight or obesity,” said Joe Nadglowski, president and CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition.“New treatment options expand choice and help more people find care that fits their lives, their goals and where they are in their journey – whether they're just starting to explore treatment or looking for a different long-term approach.

Lilly has submitted orforglipron for weight management and/or type 2 diabetes in more than 40 countries and plans to launch in each country shortly after approval.

About Foundayo orforglipron 4

FoundayoTM (orforglipron) is FDA-approved for adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Foundayo is a once-daily small molecule (non-peptide) oral glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that can be taken any time of the day without restrictions on food and water intake.5 Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed by Lilly in 2018. In addition to chronic weight management, orforglipron is being studied as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis knee pain, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and stress urinary incontinence.

About ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 clinical trial program:

The ATTAIN Phase 3 global clinical development program for orforglipron has enrolled more than 4,500 people with obesity or overweight across two global registration trials.

ATTAIN-1 (NCT05869903) is a Phase 3, 72-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo- controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of orforglipron at various doses to placebo in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes. The trial randomized 3,127 participants across the U.S., Brazil, China, India, Japan, South

Korea, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Spain and Taiwan to receive various doses of orforglipron or placebo along with healthy diet and physical activity. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate that orforglipron is superior to placebo in body weight reduction from baseline after 72 weeks.

ATTAIN-2 (NCT05872620) is a Phase 3, 72-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo- controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of various doses of orforglipron with placebo in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes. The trial randomized over 1,600 participants across the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Czechia, Germany, Greece, India, South Korea and Puerto Rico to receive various doses of orforglipron or placebo along with healthy diet and physical activity. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate that orforglipron is superior to placebo in mean body weight change from baseline at 72 weeks.

About Lilly:

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.