Delaying Treatment In Retinal Diseases Can Lead To Irreversible Vision Loss, Specialists In UAE Warn

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Retinal disorders remain one of the leading causes of vision loss globally, yet many can be effectively treated when identified and managed in a timely manner. Specialists at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE are encouraging individuals to prioritise regular eye assessments, emphasising that surgical intervention can preserve and, in some cases, restore vision when conditions are addressed without delay.

The retina, a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye, plays a vital role in converting light into visual signals for the brain. Conditions such as retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, and other vitreoretinal diseases can compromise this function, often progressing rapidly if left untreated.

In the UAE, the importance of retinal care is particularly significant. With one of the highest rates of diabetes globally, the risk of retinal complications such as diabetic retinopathy is notably elevated. This makes routine retinal screening essential, especially for individuals with diabetes or other underlying health conditions.

“Many retinal conditions develop without noticeable symptoms in their early stages,” said Dr. Wissam Charafeddin, Vitreoretinal Specialist at Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE.“By the time patients experience blurred vision, floaters, or dark spots, the disease may already be advanced. Timely evaluation allows us to intervene appropriately and improve the likelihood of preserving vision.”

Surgical management of retinal diseases has advanced significantly in recent years. Procedures such as vitrectomy and targeted laser therapy are now widely used to repair retinal damage, stabilise vision, and prevent further deterioration. These treatments allow for greater precision and improved patient outcomes when performed at the appropriate stage of the condition.

Patients with diabetes remain among the highest risk groups, as diabetic retinopathy continues to be a leading cause of vision impairment in adults. Regular monitoring, combined with appropriate treatment when necessary, plays a critical role in reducing long-term complications.

At Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, detailed diagnostic imaging is used to assess retinal health and guide treatment decisions tailored to each patient's condition.

Any sudden changes in vision, including flashes of light, floaters, blurred vision, or shadowed areas should be treated as a medical priority. Delaying assessment can significantly reduce the effectiveness of treatment. Prompt consultation with a specialist remains the most effective way to protect sight and prevent permanent vision loss.

About Barraquer Eye Hospital:

Barraquer Eye Hospital, U.A.E. is a leading ophthalmology center in the United Arab Emirates. As the first international venture of the renowned Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre in Barcelona, Spain, it carries with it over 80 years of heritage and medical expertise. The hospital is committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality eye care, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and a team of world-class ophthalmologists. Dedicated to making a difference in the region's healthcare, Barraquer Eye Hospital strives to provide its patients with a happier and healthier vision.