Karisma Kapoor Says She Worships Her Actress Mother Babita: Aisi Hi Honi Chahiye Ek Maa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has credited all her success in life and all her stardom to her mother and actress Babita.

The granddaughter of Raj Kapoor was recently seen appearing on the reality singing show Indian Idol where she opened up and put her heart out while talking about her mother Babita and how she has stood up for her in the toughest of times.

Host Aditya Narayan, while addressing the audience, spoke about how Karisma Kapoor's mother Babita was the one who supported her daughter in her career.

He said that Karisma Kapoor was the on-screen superstar of the Kapoor family, but the off-screen superstar was her mother, Babita.

Listening to this, Karisma became emotional and said,“Aap mujhe rula rahe hain abhi. I worship my mother. Aisi hi honi chahiye ek maa, maa hi hoti hai. Of course, my family supported me, everyone supported me, lekin maa ka jo confidence tha aur jo values unhone mujhe sikhayi, woh sabse important hain.”

“I think that is why I am what I am today and what I was, definitely, I will give all my credit to my mother for what I am even today.”

Karisma further added that her mother Babita worked in the Hindi cinema industry for only about seven years, but almost all her films were successful.

The proud daughter highlighted that Babita worked with many legendary actors, including Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, and members of the Kapoor family, including Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

Babita, as per the Kapoor family traditions and rules where the women of the family were not allowed to be a part of the entertainment industry professionally, quit the Hindi cinema space.

Karisma Kapoor appeared on the reality singing show Indian Idol for its The Golden Jubilee special episode.

–IANS

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