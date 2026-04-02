India Among US's Largest Trade Deficit Partners With $54.91 Billion In Past 12 Months

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 3 (IANS) The United States recorded a goods trade deficit of $54.91 billion with India over the past 12 months, placing it among Washington's top deficit partners even as the overall US trade gap widened in February, according to official data.

The monthly figures showed the US trade deficit rose to $57.35 billion in February, up $2.67 billion from January, though still 11 percent below the 12-month average.

The increase came as imports grew faster than exports. Total exports stood at $314.8 billion, while imports reached $372.1 billion during the month.

In goods trade, the US ran a deficit of $84.60 billion, while the services sector posted a surplus of $27.26 billion. The goods deficit widened from January, while the services surplus edged lower.

India featured among the notable US trade partners. In February alone, the US recorded a goods trade deficit of about $3.5 billion with India.

Over the 12-month period through February 2026, India accounted for about 5.01 per cent of the total US goods trade deficit, reflecting steady trade flows between the two countries.

India also ranked among the significant sources of US imports. Goods imports from India totalled $101.97 billion over the same period, underlining its role in supplying pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and other products to the American market.

At the same time, imports from India generated $12.34 billion in US customs duties, with an average applied tariff rate of 12.12 per cent.

The broader US trade picture continued to be shaped by larger imbalances with Mexico, Vietnam and China, which remained the top contributors to the goods trade deficit.

Exports during February rose on the back of higher shipments of industrial supplies and materials, including nonmonetary gold and natural gas. Services exports also increased modestly.

However, imports rose more sharply, driven by demand for capital goods, computers, semiconductors, crude oil and pharmaceutical preparations.

Among traded goods over the past year, civilian aircraft, pharmaceutical products and nonmonetary gold were the leading US exports. On the import side, pharmaceuticals, computers and passenger vehicles dominated.

Despite the monthly rise, longer-term trends suggest some easing in the trade imbalance. Year-to-date data showed the deficit has narrowed compared to the same period last year, with exports increasing and imports declining on an annual basis.

In February, the US collected $21.24 billion in import duties, about 13 per cent below the 12-month average. The average applied duty rate stood at 8.48 per cent.