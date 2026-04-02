US Bill Targets Permanent Moon Outpost By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 3 (IANS) A US Congressman introduced legislation directing NASA to establish the first elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, asserting that the move is critical to sustaining American leadership in space amid rising competition from China.

Congressman Keith Self unveiled the bill a day after the Artemis II mission lifted off, marking the first crewed flight to lunar orbit in over five decades. The proposal seeks to amend existing US space law and sets a deadline of December 31, 2030, for the initial outpost.

“Last night, America reminded the world that we are the greatest spacefaring nation on earth,” Self said.“But a victory lap is not a strategy. If we are serious about maintaining American leadership in space, we need boots on the Moon. Permanently. That is what this legislation demands.”

The bill directs the NASA Administrator to establish the initial infrastructure at the Moon's south pole. The region is considered strategically important due to the presence of water ice, which can be converted into rocket fuel, and deposits of helium-3 and rare earth elements.

Self described the lunar effort as an economic as well as strategic imperative.“The Moon is not just a destination. It is the foundation for an entirely new American industrial frontier,” he said.“Lunar resources will drive the next generation of space manufacturing, mining, and construction.”

He added that US companies are already developing relevant technologies but require sustained government backing and a permanent presence on the lunar surface.

The legislation comes amid intensifying competition with China National Space Administration, which has publicly outlined plans to establish a lunar research station in the same region before the end of the decade.

“The CCP is not a partner in space. They are a competitor, and they are playing to win,” Self said.“International law on lunar resources is unsettled. The nation that physically establishes a presence on the surface will define the rules for everyone else.”

The Artemis II mission, launched by NASA, carries four astronauts on a lunar flyby aboard the Orion spacecraft. It is the first crewed deep-space mission since 1972.

Self argued that a permanent outpost would translate into economic gains at home.“A lunar outpost means American jobs, American ingenuity, and American flags planted firmly in the regolith,” he said.“The window to lead is open. This legislation makes sure we do not waste it.”

The proposal was earlier introduced as part of the NASA Reauthorization Act and cleared committee in February before being reintroduced as a standalone bill.