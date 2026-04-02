Get Lost Pest Control Announces Free First Appointment And Two-Day Response Commitment For New Service Plan Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meridian, Idaho, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Lost Pest Control, a pest management provider serving Boise and the greater Treasure Valley, today announced a procedural update for new residential Service Plan customers. Under the new policy, the company will provide the first appointment at no cost while guaranteeing scheduling within two days. The announcement formalizes an operational shift intended to simplify onboarding for households seeking pest control services in the region.







According to the company, the adjustment reflects a growing emphasis on removing administrative and financial hurdles commonly associated with new service enrollment in the pest control sector. Get Lost Pest Control stated that the new structure aims to streamline access for customers searching for Pest Control Meridian Idaho, Exterminator Meridian Idaho, Pest Control Near Me, and Exterminator Near Me, by eliminating initial appointment fees and prioritizing faster response times.

The free first appointment applies to customers who enroll in a Service Plan and includes an initial assessment and treatment consistent with the company's standard service procedures. The two-day scheduling commitment will apply to most service areas within the Treasure Valley, though the company indicated that appointment availability may vary based on location and operational factors.

Since its establishment in 2017, Get Lost Pest Control has maintained a focus on communication practices, scheduling transparency, and structured service visits. The company noted that the updated offering does not alter the core elements of its treatment processes. Technicians will continue to conduct assessments and carry out treatments for a range of regional pest concerns, including ants, boxelder bugs, mosquitoes, cockroaches, rodents, voles, gophers, and stinging insects. The company confirmed that service methods remain aligned with procedures appropriate for residential environments.

According to Dave Nash from Get Lost Pest Control,“the decision to introduce the new onboarding structure followed ongoing internal evaluations of customer feedback.” Nash explained that homeowners in the area have frequently reported confusion around upfront fees or lengthy wait times when contacting various providers for initial appointments. He added that the adjustment is intended to offer a clearer and more predictable starting point for new customers without modifying the scope or design of follow-up services.

The company noted that while many pest control providers operate with upfront charges or appointment deposits, the new offering is designed to shift administrative processes rather than introduce new service features or treatment options. The announcement focuses solely on how new Service Plan customers engage with the company during their first interaction.

Get Lost Pest Control emphasized that the offering does not include any guarantee of treatment outcomes. According to the company, all services will continue to follow established operational procedures, and results may differ depending on property conditions, environmental factors, and other variables. The updated structure is intended to affect onboarding logistics rather than technical service details.

The company also clarified that the new announcement is not tied to any promotional event, temporary discount, or seasonal program. Instead, it represents a standing update to the company's internal policy for new residential Service Plan customers within its active service zones. Get Lost Pest Control stated that customers seeking details about follow-up scheduling, ongoing service intervals, and treatment coverage may refer to the Service Plan documentation available through its official website.

As part of its service operations, the company employs trained technicians who perform structured evaluations during each visit. These evaluations determine the presence of pests, conditions conducive to infestation, and appropriate treatment options. A company representative noted that these procedures will remain consistent during the complimentary first appointment.

The announcement comes at a time when the Treasure Valley continues to experience seasonal increases in pest activity. According to the company, demand for residential pest control services in Meridian, Boise, and neighboring areas typically rises during seasonal transitions. Get Lost Pest Control stated that the update to its appointment structure is expected to provide a more accessible entry process for new customers during periods of increased inquiry volume.

The company also noted that the updated offering is designed to maintain continuity with its existing commitments to communication practices. This includes scheduling notices, technician arrival updates, and follow-up documentation. According to the company, these elements will remain unchanged under the new structure.

Residents within the company's service areas may contact Get Lost Pest Control by phone, email, or through the form provided on its website. The company confirmed that appointment scheduling requests will continue to be processed in accordance with service area availability and technician capacity. Customers seeking the free first appointment must be new Service Plan enrollees.

Get Lost Pest Control reiterated that the announcement pertains exclusively to procedural updates regarding the initial appointment and does not extend to commercial accounts or one-time treatment services. The policy will apply solely to residential customers enrolling in a recurring Service Plan.

The company stated that it will continue monitoring feedback regarding the updated appointment structure and may adjust operational processes over time based on administrative efficiency, customer response, and seasonal demand. No additional service modifications were announced.

Further information is available at

About Get Lost Pest Control

Get Lost Pest Control is a locally owned pest management company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Boise, Meridian, and the greater Treasure Valley. Since 2017, the company has provided pest assessment and treatment services for a range of regional pests using structured service procedures and trained technicians. The company's service areas include multiple communities across the Treasure Valley, where it delivers scheduled and on-site support for households and businesses.

Media Contact

Company Name: Get Lost Pest Control

Contact Person: Dave Nash

Email:...

Phone: 208-949-1003

Country: United States

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Get Lost Pest Control Contact Person: Dave Nash Email:... Phone: 208-949-1003 Country: United States Website: