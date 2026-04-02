Pro Ride Limo Launches Dedicated Private Jet FBO Transfer Service, Serving Houston's Growing Private Aviation Travelers

MENAFN - GetNews) Houston-based ground transportation company introduces specialized FBO transfer service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport







HOUSTON, TX - April 2, 2026 - Pro Ride Limo has announced the launch of a dedicated private jet FBO transfer service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), positioning the company to serve Houston's growing population of private aviation travelers with professionally coordinated, reliable ground transportation.

Pro Ride Limo Enters Dedicated FBO Transfer Airport Operations

The new service marks a focused expansion for Pro Ride Limo, moving beyond its established airport transportation service in Houston to address the specific movement requirements of private jet passengers. The FBO transfer service is built around the operational realities of private aviation, where schedules shift, access points differ from commercial terminals, and the standard for ground coordination carries greater weight. By establishing dedicated coverage at both IAH and HOU, Pro Ride Limo ensures that private aviation travelers across the Houston area have a consistent and professionally managed ground option on either side of their flight.

Service Supports Private Jet Arrivals and Departures Directly

Pro Ride Limo's FBO transfer service is structured to coordinate directly with fixed-base operators at both airports. This means drivers are positioned with awareness of the private terminal environment rather than the commercial gate infrastructure. For arriving passengers, vehicles are staged at the appropriate FBO location and adjusted as flight times shift. For departing travelers, pickups are timed around the less predictable nature of private jet scheduling. The service covers executive sedans and SUVs suited for business travel and small group transport, handling both inbound and outbound movement for private flight passengers throughout the Houston region.

Houston Private Aviation Activity Continues to Expand Steadily

Houston's role as a major business and energy hub has long supported a concentrated base of private aviation activity. Both IAH and HOU handle regular private jet traffic serving executives, corporate teams, and high-frequency business travelers moving through the region. As private aviation access has expanded across various business sectors in recent years, the demand for ground transportation that understands FBO environments has grown alongside it. Pro Ride Limo's launch reflects that demand and the practical need for a provider specifically aligned with private aviation timing and airport access protocols.

Ground Transportation Built Around Private Traveler Needs

Private jet passengers operate under a different set of expectations than commercial travelers. The absence of fixed departure queues, the flexibility of private schedules, and the priority placed on discretion and operational efficiency shape how ground transportation must function at this level. Pro Ride Limo's FBO transfer service accounts for these factors directly. Vehicles are selected for comfort and appropriate capacity, communication is maintained around any schedule changes, and the overall coordination is designed to remove friction from what should be a fluid travel experience. The focus remains on the continuity that private aviation travelers rely on from touchdown to final destination.

Company Aligns Service With Private Aviation Ground Standards

"Private aviation travelers have specific expectations around ground coordination, and those expectations do not stop at the FBO door," said a company representative. "This service addresses a gap we observed in the Houston market, and we are committed to executing it at the level our clients expect."

Pro Ride Limo's move into dedicated private jet FBO transportation reflects a deliberate effort to match the service standard that private aviation passengers experience in the air with what meets them on the ground. Rather than applying a general vehicle model to private jet clients, the company has built this offering around the distinct characteristics of FBO operations, private terminal access, and the scheduling flexibility that charter and private flights require.

New FBO Transfer Service Reinforces Houston's Ground Mobility

The launch of this dedicated service adds a clearly defined ground transportation option for Houston's private aviation community at both of its major airports. As private travel remains a meaningful part of how business gets done in the region, the availability of ground transportation specifically structured for FBO coordination fills a practical gap in the local market. Pro Ride Limo's service enters at a time when private aviation activity in Houston reflects consistent and sustained demand, and the company intends to build on this launch with continued investment in its private aviation ground transportation capabilities.

About Pro Ride Limo

Pro Ride Limo is a Houston-based professional ground transportation company serving corporate clients, executive travelers, and private aviation passengers across the greater Houston area. The company offers a range of vehicle options for airport transfers, business travel, and group transportation, with a focus on reliability, professional service, and punctual coordination.