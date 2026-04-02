Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Reaches 63 Locations Across 18 States In Nationwide Orthopedic Expansion

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Photo Courtesy: Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians / Unsplash

Atlanta, Georgia - April 2, 2026 - Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians (OSSP), a privately owned spine and orthopedic practice headquartered in Atlanta, has grown its network to 63 locations across 18 states. The expansion, which includes more than 20 new locations opened within the past 24 months, positions the organization as one of the largest independently owned orthopedic practices in the United States.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Armin Oskouei, OSSP now employs over 100 spine and orthopedic specialists and records more than 60,000 patient visits each year. The continued growth reflects rising demand for accessible, coordinated musculoskeletal care across the country.

"Every new location we open is an opportunity to bring patient-centered care to a community that needs it," said Dr. Armin Oskouei, founder of Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians. "Our goal from the beginning was to build a national spine and orthopedic network that never loses sight of the individual patient."

Integrated Care Across a Growing Network

OSSP delivers a full range of orthopedic services within a single care system. Patients have access to interventional spine treatments, including targeted injections, minimally invasive orthopedic spine surgeries, and extremity procedures for joint and ligament conditions commonly seen in sports medicine.

The organization also operates more than 50 MRI machines across its network. By keeping diagnostic imaging in-house, OSSP reduces the wait times often associated with external referrals and allows patients to move from diagnosis to treatment within one coordinated system.

"We bring together orthopedic surgeons, spine specialists, rehabilitation professionals, and advanced diagnostic services within an integrated care model," Dr. Oskouei explained. "This allows us to manage everything from imaging and evaluation to surgery, therapy, and recovery without patients having to navigate between different providers."

Lower Patient-To-Provider Ratios

Central to the organization's care model is a deliberate focus on lower patient-to-provider ratios. OSSP schedules fewer patients per provider to give physicians more time for thorough evaluations, detailed consultations, and individualized treatment planning.

"We see each patient as an individual, not a number," said Dr. Oskouei. "Our lower patient-to-provider ratio allows our doctors to spend more time understanding each patient's goals and lifestyle, which leads to better outcomes."

Treatment plans at OSSP are tailored to each patient's specific condition, activity level, and recovery goals rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach. The organization's primary objective is to help patients return to their quality of life prior to injury.

Sports Medicine and Broad Patient Access

OSSP has developed a notable presence in the sports medicine field. The practice holds affiliations with professional sports teams and regularly treats both active and retired professional athletes alongside patients of all ages and activity levels.

"We still treat active and retired professional athletes on a regular basis from these affiliations and our reputation in the sports medicine space," Dr. Oskouei noted. "But we apply the same level of expertise whether we are treating a professional competitor or a recreational player."

The organization also serves a wide range of patients beyond athletics, including those with workers' compensation cases, acute injuries, and general orthopedic needs.

Continued Growth and Future Plans

Looking ahead, OSSP has outlined plans to expand to 100 or more locations nationwide. The organization remains privately owned, which allows its leadership to prioritize clinical values and patient-focused care as it scales.

"We are constantly exploring new options to provide our patients with the best outcomes possible," Dr. Oskouei stated. "Innovation, compassion, and teamwork are essential to delivering the highest quality orthopedic and spine care."

The organization credits its growth to a company culture built on collaboration, clinical excellence, and a shared commitment to creating an environment where patients feel heard, respected, and confident in their care.

About Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians (OSSP) is a privately owned orthopedic and spine practice founded in 2013 by Dr. Armin Oskouei in Atlanta, Georgia. The organization operates 63 locations across 18 states and employs more than 100 spine and orthopedic specialists. OSSP offers comprehensive musculoskeletal services, including interventional spine treatments, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and in-house diagnostic imaging through its network of over 50 MRI machines. The practice is built on an integrated care model that emphasizes individualized treatment, lower patient-to-provider ratios, and coordinated service from diagnosis through recovery. For more information, visit.