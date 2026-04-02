Wounds, Weddings, And Wonders: Love From The Fire By Harry C. Tucker Is The Inspiring Story Of Healing Hearts And Unbreakable Bonds

MENAFN - GetNews) Some stories heal before the last page. Love from the Fire, the debut novel by Harry C. Tucker and the first installment of The Little Town of Could series, is exactly that kind of story. Set in a quiet, tight-knit Kentucky community rooted in faith and mutual care, the book follows a cast of real, flawed, lovable characters who discover that rebuilding something broken, whether a church or a heart, takes more courage than most people ever expect.

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” - Philippians 4:13, the verse that named a town and defines this story.

The story centers on the town of Could, a place with a history as unique as its name. Founded in the early 1800s by a diverse group of settlers who refused to quit, Could has carried a spirit of resilience ever since. When its beloved Twin Oakes Community Church burns to the ground, the loss threatens more than a building. It shakes the very identity of the community. But the fire, as it turns out, is only the beginning.







Tucker introduces readers to Pastor Adams, a man of deep faith navigating grief, leadership, and something he did not plan for: a quiet, tender connection forming with Hannah, a woman carrying wounds of her own. Alongside them, Bradley, a gifted young man who left College and returned changed, steps up to lead the church's rebuilding effort with skill, generosity, and a humility that even surprises himself. And then there is Emily, sharp and warm, whose presence in Bradley's life raises questions neither of them can ignore.

The novel does not rush any of it. Tucker writes with patience, letting characters breathe and relationships develop the way real ones do slowly, honestly, with setbacks and breakthroughs in equal measure. Chapter 22, titled“Wounded Hearts Take Time to Heal,” captures this philosophy perfectly: healing is not an event; it is a season.

What sets Tucker's writing apart is its warmth without sentiment, and its faith without preachiness. The humor tucked into everyday conversations, a“robbery” that goes comically off the rails, two grown men still unable to choose from a breakfast menu, grounds the story in lived human experience. Readers who grew up in small towns will recognize the rhythms: the networks of neighbors who know everything, the unspoken generosity, the way a community shows up when it matters most.

Love from the Fire speaks to anyone who has stood in the ashes of something they built and wondered if it was worth starting again. Tucker's answer, delivered through every character and chapter, is an unambiguous yes.

About the Author

Harry C. Tucker is the author of The Little Town of Could series. Love from the Fire is his debut novel. Tucker writes stories rooted in everyday faith, community life, and the quiet power of human connection Link: