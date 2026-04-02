2025 Property Market Update: AQ Capital S.A.

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"At AQ Capital we are a growing team of finance, real estate, and technology experts who combine proven strategies with innovative approaches to create accessible, high-value investment solutions for the American market."Luxembourg's housing market bounces back. AQ Capital S.A. analyzes the 2025 price rise and key signals shaping buyer decisions for the year 2026.

Luxembourg Property Prices Rise for First Time Since 2022, Up 1.6% in 2025

After two consecutive years of decline -- -9.1% in 2023 and -5.2% in 2024 -- Luxembourg residential property prices rose 1.6% in 2025, according to STATEC, the national statistics institute. AQ Capital S.A., a Luxembourg real estate agency, says the recovery marks the close of the steepest correction in the country's modern property market history.

A MARKET RECOVERING FROM HISTORIC LOWS

The 2023-2024 correction erased a significant portion of gains accumulated during the 2015-2022 boom. Existing apartment prices fell approximately 11% from their 2022 peak. Transaction volumes collapsed before rebounding: 7,431 residential sales closed in 2024, a 48% increase from 2023's historic low, representing 5.4 billion euros in total volume, according to Spuerkeess, Luxembourg's state savings bank.

The recovery is real but incomplete. The 2024 transaction rate stood at 11.1 sales per 1,000 inhabitants -- well below the 16 to 19 per 1,000 recorded during the 2014-2019 expansion years. Buyers are returning, but the market has not yet found its pre-crisis pace.







WHERE PRICES STAND IN Q4 2025

The national average reached 8,329 euros per square meter in Q4 2025, a 0.5% year-on-year decline, according to Immotop data cited by Chronicle in January 2026. Luxembourg City commanded 11,861 euros per square meter, with the Neudorf-Weimershof district reaching 13,279 euros per square meter.

New-build and resale segments are moving in opposite directions. New apartments sold off-plan (VEFA) fell 5.3% in a single quarter to 9,507 euros per square meter, while existing resale apartments rose 2.1% quarter-on-quarter to 7,764 euros per square meter, per the Observatoire de l'Habitat's Q4 2025 report.

TWO SIGNALS SHAPING BUYER DECISIONS IN 2026

Rental prices are climbing sharply while purchase prices stabilize. Advertised rents rose 9.6% year-on-year in Q1 2025 to an average of 29.7 euros per square meter per month -- a cumulative 17.5% increase over two years, according to Spuerkeess. The divergence reflects sustained demand in a market where mortgage affordability remains a constraint for many buyers.

Energy efficiency has also become a measurable price factor. Class A-rated properties average 9,302 euros per square meter compared to 7,070 euros for Class G properties -- a 31.6% premium that translates to roughly 178,000 euros on a standard 80-square-meter apartment, per Immotop's Q4 2025 data.

"The 2025 recovery is real, but it's selective," said Donald Duran, Public Relations Chief at AQ Capital S.A. "Buyers focused on energy-efficient existing stock in established neighborhoods are seeing the strongest value. New-build prices are still adjusting, and rental demand tells us the underlying need for housing hasn't gone anywhere -- it's shifted."

ABOUT AQ Capital S.A.

AQ Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based real estate agency providing residential property sales, acquisition advisory, and market analysis services across the Grand Duchy. The agency serves individual buyers, property investors, and relocation clients with transparent pricing and in-depth local market expertise. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Luxemborg, AQ Capital S.A. publishes regular market data and commentary for buyers and sellers navigating Luxembourg's property landscape.

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