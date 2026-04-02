ILO Nestlé Partner To Advance Labour Rights In Coffee Supply Chains



ILO and Nestlé launch a two-year project to promote fair recruitment and labour rights in coffee supply chains in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – Nestlé and the International Labour Organization (ILO) are expanding their long-standing partnership by launching a new, two-year project“From fair recruitment to worker protection in coffee supply chains” focused on promoting labour rights in the coffee supply chains of three key sourcing countries: Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Building on its standard-setting role and convening power, the ILO will facilitate social dialogue among governments, employers' and workers' organisations to identify and address key drivers of decent work deficits and labour-related risks in coffee supply chains. Based on these insights, the project will implement targeted country-level interventions to promote fair recruitment practices and labour rights. Interventions at the country level will also support global knowledge-sharing across the coffee sector.

Dan Rees, director, ILO Priority Action Programme on decent work outcomes in supply chains, said:

“Coffee production sustains the livelihoods of approximately 20–25 million families worldwide, generating vital income and employment. However, decent work deficits in coffee supply chains persist, particularly among seasonal and migrant workers. Through this project, we aim to advance labour rights and promote decent work and contribute to more sustainable supply chains.”

Antje Shaw, head of sustainability for coffee at Nestlé, said:

“Our partnership with the ILO represents a significant step to advancing and promoting human rights in coffee supply chains. By working together, we can progress faster in creating more resilient and inclusive coffee value chains, where workers are treated with dignity.”

The project is supported by the Nescafé Plan, Nestlé's global sustainability program for the brand, and will contribute to the ILO Fair Recruitment Initiative, which supports the promotion and implementation of fair recruitment principles worldwide and to the ILO Flagship Programme Safety +Health for All, particularly to its Vision Zero Fund, that promotes the fundamental right to a safe and healthy working environment in supply chains.

Nestlé is a founding member of the Child Labour Platform (CLP) convened by the ILO and a partner in projects aimed at promoting decent work in agricultural supply chains.

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