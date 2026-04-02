Inc. Names Next Point LLC To Its 2026 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Underscores the Firm's Expansion as a Western New York–Based M&A Advisor Serving Clients Nationwide in Manufacturing, Industrial, and Healthcare

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Point LLC, a Western New York–based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, has been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, underscoring the firm's continued growth and expanding national presence advising business owners on strategic exits and transitions.

The Inc. Regionals list represents a select group of independent companies driving growth across the Northeast economy, including New York, Pennsylvania, and New England. Companies on the list are ranked based on revenue growth and their ability to scale in competitive markets.

Next Point's inclusion reflects its momentum as a trusted advisor to middle-market business owners, particularly in manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors, with expanded capabilities in healthcare, including dental and physical therapy practices. With experience spanning more than 400 transactions, the firm has developed a reputation for guiding complex deals with precision, discipline, and a strong alignment to client outcomes.

Originally founded in Buffalo, New York, Next Point maintains a strong presence across Western New York, with leadership based in the Rochester area and a turnaround-focused office in Syracuse. While deeply rooted in the region, the firm serves clients nationwide.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us during one of the most important moments in their lives-the transition of their business,” said Jui Trivedi, Managing Partner of Next Point LLC.“We've built this firm around outcomes, not volume. And while many assume M&A is about finding buyers, that's rarely the real issue. The bigger gap is preparation-positioning a business so that when it goes to market, it commands the right attention, the right structure, and the right outcome.”

Building a Different Kind of M&A Advisory Firm

Next Point has positioned itself as a strategic advisor to founders navigating growth, transition, or exit, often leading transactions involving private equity groups, strategic acquirers, and multi-location operators.

The firm's approach emphasizes:



Strategic positioning to maximize enterprise value

Deep sector expertise across industrial and healthcare verticals Hands-on execution from early-stage planning through closing



This disciplined model has enabled Next Point to compete with larger national firms while maintaining a boutique, client-first experience.

Expanding National Reach Through Sector Expertise

While rooted in Western New York, Next Point increasingly serves clients across the United States. This expansion has been driven not by geography, but by the firm's deep sector knowledge, particularly in metal manufacturing and industrial businesses, as well as specialty healthcare sectors such as dental and physical therapy.

This focused expertise has resonated with business owners seeking advisors who understand the nuances of their industries, buyer dynamics, and value drivers, allowing Next Point to compete effectively on a national stage.

Elevating Exit Outcomes Through Preparation

Recognizing that lack of preparation is one of the primary reasons businesses fail to sell or achieve suboptimal outcomes, Next Point has expanded its advisory platform to include a more structured exit planning approach.

The firm works closely with business owners well before a transaction to strengthen valuation drivers, improve positioning, and align expectations, ensuring they are in the strongest possible position when entering the market.

“Too often, owners come to market before the business is truly ready,” Trivedi added.“Our role is to help them close that gap, so they're not leaving value on the table or facing unnecessary friction during a process that should be rewarding.”

About Next Point LLC

Next Point LLC is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm originally founded in Buffalo, New York, with a strong presence across Western New York, including Rochester and Syracuse. The firm advises business owners nationwide on growth, transition, and exit strategies, with core expertise in manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors, and expanded capabilities in healthcare, including dental and specialty practices. With experience across more than 400 transactions, Next Point is known for its strategic insight, disciplined execution, and commitment to client outcomes.

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Cathy Willig

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