MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BP Silver Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

April 02, 2026 7:25 PM EDT | Source: BP Silver Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) (" BP Silver " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), raising gross proceeds of C$825,067. Together with the first tranche of C$8,558,000, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$9,383,067 million under the Offering, which was upsized from C$8 million to C$10 million due to strong investor demand. Refer to news releases dated March 17, 2026 and March 27, 2026 for more information.

Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company issued 825,067 units (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.00 per unit for gross proceeds of C$825,067. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.30 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

BP Silver intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities at the Company's Cosuño Silver Project (" Cosuño ") in Bolivia, including geophysical surveys and a Phase II drill program, as well as potential exploration at its Titiri project. The proceeds will also support the evaluation of other high-potential opportunities and be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of C$27,000 and issued 27,000 non-transferable finder's warrants to eligible parties, where applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at C$1.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Finder's fees may also be payable in connection with future tranches of the Offering.

The Company expects to complete a third and final tranche of the Offering for the remaining amount in due course, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Shearcroft, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

604-307-7032

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.







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Source: BP Silver Corp.