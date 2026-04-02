K-38 Consulting Delivers $2.3 Million In Financial Improvements For Premier Orthopedic Associates Through Expert Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

MENAFN - GetNews) Fractional CFO and Revenue Cycle Expertise Transforms Struggling Orthopedic Practice Into a Financially Stable, Growth-Ready Organization in Just 12 Months

RALEIGH, NC - K-38 Consulting, a leading provider of outsourced CFO and healthcare financial consulting services, today announced the results of a transformational engagement with Premier Orthopedic Associates - a 12-physician orthopedic group operating across three metropolitan locations. Through a systematic overhaul of revenue cycle management, financial forecasting, and cash flow optimization, K-38 Consulting generated $2.3 million in financial improvements within the first year of the partnership.

The full case study detailing the engagement methodology, measurable results, and client testimonials is now publicly available at:

The Challenge: Cash Flow Crisis Threatening Patient Care

Despite 15 years of clinical excellence, Premier Orthopedic Associates was facing mounting financial pressures that were limiting their ability to invest in technology, recruit talent, and expand services. K-38 Consulting's initial assessment uncovered four critical issues:

. Days in Accounts Receivable averaging 65 days - nearly double the industry benchmark of 35 days

. Denial rate of 12% - more than double the recommended sub-5% benchmark

. First-pass resolution rate of only 68%, far below the 90%+ industry target

. Net collection rate of 89%, leaving significant revenue uncaptured against the 95% industry benchmark

The Solution: A Phased Revenue Cycle Transformation

K-38 Consulting deployed a three-phase implementation strategy built around advanced technology integration, standardized revenue cycle workflows, systematic denial management, and financial forecasting infrastructure tailored specifically for orthopedic practices.

Phase 1 (Months 1–2): Comprehensive financial assessment, technology setup, and staff training to establish baseline metrics and core infrastructure.

Phase 2 (Months 2–4): Process standardization, denial management workflows, and targeted accounts receivable recovery - with cash flow improvements visible almost immediately.

Phase 3 (Months 4–6): Advanced analytics deployment, real-time KPI dashboards, and full activation of rolling financial forecasts with 3% variance accuracy.

The Results: $2.3 Million in Measurable Financial Impact

Within 12 months, Premier Orthopedic Associates achieved:

. $850,000 in improved cash flow from a 40% reduction in Days in Accounts Receivable (65 days → 39 days)

. $650,000 in recovered revenue from denied claims and underpayments - denial rate reduced from 12% to 4.8%

. $500,000 in additional revenue from improved net collection rate (89% → 96.2%, surpassing the 95% benchmark)

. $300,000 in operational cost savings - 35% less admin time, 45% fewer manual processes, 20% improvement in staff productivity

“K-38 Consulting's systematic approach to revenue cycle management and financial forecasting transformed our practice's financial performance beyond our expectations. We went from struggling with cash flow issues to having the financial stability needed to invest in new technology and expand our services.” - Dr. Michael Thompson, Managing Partner, Premier Orthopedic Associates

Why Healthcare Startups Are Choosing Fractional CFO Services

The K-38 Consulting model reflects a broader industry shift. Healthcare startups and growing practices are increasingly turning to fractional CFO services instead of full-time hires - gaining access to senior-level financial expertise at a fraction of the cost. A traditional full-time CFO in the US costs upward of $300,000 annually; fractional CFO services typically range from $40,000 to $60,000 per year.

K-38 Consulting recommends healthcare organizations consider a fractional CFO when they reach $1 million in annual revenue, and continue leveraging the model until they scale to $50 million - at which point a full-time CFO typically becomes warranted. Learn more about K-38's approach to Healthcare CFO Services at:

About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting, founded by Dallas Alford IV, CPA, is a Raleigh, NC-based financial advisory firm specializing in outsourced CFO services, controller services, R&D tax credits, and cost segregation for startups and mid-size businesses. The firm serves clients across healthcare, SaaS, biotech, e-commerce, real estate, construction, and law firm sectors. K-38 Consulting is committed to helping organizations optimize their financial operations, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth.

Schedule a Free 30-Minute Srategy Call