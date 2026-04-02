London Chinatown Confirmed As Site For Taiqing Palace UK

MENAFN - GetNews)On the fifteenth day of the second lunar month in the Year of Bingwu - an auspicious mid-spring date marking the sacred birthday of the Supreme Lord Lao, forefather of Taoism - the British Taoist Association made a solemn announcement in London's Chinatown: a site for Taiqing Palace UK has been formally confirmed. It will be the first authentic Taoist place of worship to be established on British soil, addressing a longstanding gap in the preservation and transmission of Taoist culture in this country, and marking the formal arrival of China's authentic Taoist tradition on British shores. In bridging Chinese and British cultures and offering an enduring spiritual home to overseas Chinese communities, this occasion stands as an epoch-defining milestone - both in carrying Taoism beyond China and in advancing the international presence of Chinese culture.







London's Chinatown that day carried an air of ancient refinement and Taoist tranquillity. Liyi Liu, President of the British Taoist Association, Secretary-General Linan Hu, Zhuting Deng, Chairman of London Chinatown Chinese Association, and representatives of its presidium gathered for the occasion. The group posed for a commemorative photograph holding a piece of calligraphy inscribed with the characters for "Taiqing Palace" - written personally by Guangfu Li, President of Chinese Taoist Association. Standing before the landmark gateway arch of London's Chinatown and at the confirmed site of the palace, those present bore witness together to a historic moment in the westward journey of Taoism.







The siting of Taiqing Palace constitutes a twofold historic breakthrough for Taoism in Britain. As the first Taoist religious body to be formally registered in the United Kingdom, the British Taoist Association has officially submitted to the British Government both a planning application and a religious registration for the establishment of a Taoist place of worship. This has prompted the inclusion of Taoism - for the first time - as a recognised category within Britain's official register of religious faiths, marking a once-in-a-century transition from Taoism's complete absence in this country to its formal standing. Situated in the heart of London's Chinatown, Taiqing Palace will be developed into a central hub for Taoist culture overseas, bringing together orthodox Taoist ritual observance, cultural exchange rooted in Chinese tradition, and charitable outreach and education in service of the wider public. It will stand as a spiritual home where overseas Chinese communities in Britain, and international visitors, may engage with the wisdom of the Tao and experience the richness of Chinese civilisation.







The successful confirmation of Taiqing Palace's site would not have been possible without the wholehearted support and generous assistance of distinguished individuals from many fields, both in the United Kingdom and beyond. Yiquan Lin - Chairman of London Chinatown Chinese Association, Chairman of Tai Po Rural Committee in Hong Kong, and Honorary President of the British Taoist Association - together with Yuwen Zhang, Chairman of Area Committee (Tai Po) in Hong Kong, and others from across various walks of life, gave generously of their efforts to this cause. Their dedication has laid firm foundations for Taoism's continued propagation abroad and has made a contribution of lasting significance to this endeavour.







Grounded in an authentic lineage and animated by far-reaching Taoist conviction, President Liyi Liu and Secretary-General Linan Hu of the British Taoist Association are disciples of Zhi'an Huang, Abbot and Supervisor of Chinese Taoist Association. Guided by the mission of spreading the Tao throughout the world and embodying virtue in human life, they have crossed oceans to bring Taoism to Britain, devoted to transmitting an unadulterated Taoist lineage and to advancing dialogue between the civilisations of East and West. Once Taiqing Palace is established, it will host a regular programme of activities: orthodox Taoist fasting and offering ceremonies, lectures on classical Taoist texts, sessions in Taoist health cultivation practices, and gatherings centred on traditional Chinese ritual music. Together, these will strengthen cultural roots and offer spiritual anchorage for overseas Chinese communities, whilst providing the wider international public with a living point of access to Chinese philosophical thought, moral tradition, and classical culture. Through the guiding principle of following the natural order - Dao fa ziran - the British Taoist Association seeks to cultivate genuine exchange between Eastern and Western civilisations and to bring the peoples of China and the world into closer understanding.

Speaking at the event, Zhuting Deng, Chairman of London Chinatown Chinese Association, remarked that London's Chinatown holds a distinctive place as a cultural landmark for the Chinese community abroad. He described the planned siting of Taiqing Palace here as a point of pride shared by all overseas Chinese in Britain, and a cultural responsibility the community is called to fulfil. London Chinatown Chinese Association, he affirmed, will continue to support the palace's planning, development and cultural outreach, with the aim of seeing it become a new emblem of Sino-British civilisational exchange and a place of genuine spiritual belonging for Chinese communities living in this country.

The founding of Taiqing Palace UK marks a decisive step in carrying Taoist culture to the world and extending its teachings to every corner of the earth. It stands, too, as a living expression of the confidence and global reach of China's great cultural heritage. A Taoist sanctuary bearing the weight of a thousand years of tradition and the calling of a new era, this palace is set to illuminate Europe - its Taoist spirit enduring for generations to come. In doing so, it will bring to the ongoing exchange between Chinese and world civilisations, and to the vision of a shared human future, the depth of Eastern Taoist thought and the enduring brilliance of Chinese wisdom.