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City Of Atlanta, 4Kira4moms, And The Dad Games Gear Up For An Epic Community Block Party On Saturday, April 11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens' Office, and the Office of Constituent Services, in partnership with 4Kira4Moms and The Dad Games, are putting the final touches on the 2026 Black Maternal Health Community Block Party, which returns to the MLK Recreation Center on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
4Kira4Moms Founder, Charles Johnson, and Executive Director, Gabrielle“Gabby” Albert, are excited to announce that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will be attending this year's event, and Grammy Award-winning artist Melanie Fionia will headline the day's closing concert. Hosting this year's event will be actress and philanthropist Monyetta Shaw-Carter, Sanya Richards-Ross, founder of Mommination, Block Party DJ Traci Steele, and DJ Red, who will serve as the official DJ for The Dad Games. And Atlanta Falcon fans can hang out with Freddy the Falcon!
Joining the fun of The Dad Games will be former NFL players Aaron Ross, Ovie Mughelli, and Earl Charles. Actor and activist Lamman Rucker, founder of The Black Gents, will also be in attendance, mobilizing volunteers and supporting the various activities, including:
Community resource fair
Move4Moms Yoga
The Dad Games
Music and line dancing
Food trucks and vendors
Raffles and prizes
Free onsite health services
Maternal care packages for mothers, caregivers, and babies
“This Block Party honors Kira's legacy, while also celebrating Black birthing joy, restoring hope, and creating a future where Black mothers are truly heard, protected, and valued,” said Charles Johnson, who created 4Kira4Moms 10 years ago after the death of his Kira.“Ten years later, we remain steadfast in our mission and in our work to educate, advocate, and legislate for lasting change.”
Recently, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (GA) partnered with Congresswoman Alma Adams to reintroduce the Kira Johnson Act to address the country's maternal mortality crisis. Georgia ranks among the highest states in the nation for maternal deaths, and many Black families report experiencing second-hand trauma and fear surrounding childbirth.
“This Block Party helps to shift the narrative from fear to empowerment,” said Gabrielle“Gabby” Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms.“Black mothers deserve to feel safe, supported, and celebrated before, during, and after childbirth.”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: MLK Recreation Center & Selena S. Butler Park
Anticipated Attendance: 1,500 with 50 community service organizations
Registration: Register for the free event here
Let HERide take you to the Block Party.
HERide is Atlanta's first women-focused ridesharing platform, created to improve safety in rideshare and expand economic opportunities for women. Participants can receive 15% off their rideshare when they use the code 4Kira4Moms in the HERide app.
4Kira4Moms & The Bump Partner to Create a Community Registry
We are excited to announce that The Bump will be the Platinum Sponsor for the 2026 BMHW Block Party. This partnership will drive meaningful community impact through The Bump Registry, creating an opportunity for our audience to directly support families served by 4Kira4Moms. Together, we are helping provide essential items that ensure parents and their little ones can thrive with safety, care, and dignity.
The Bump x 4Kira4Moms Community Impact Registry will be announced by Founder Charles Johnson and Jen Hayes Lee, Head of Marketing and Content at The Bump, during the 4Kira4Moms Community Block Party in Atlanta. This moment will be supported by a $10,000 donation from The Bump, along with a broader commitment to mobilize The Bump community to contribute, raise awareness, and take part in this important mission. The Bump is also excited to provide gifts for participants in the Move4Mamas yoga experience and prizes for The Dad Games, further supporting moments of connection, wellness, and joy throughout the event.
For more information about the Block Party and 4Kira4Moms programs, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">4Kira4Moms. The 2026 Black Maternal Health Week Block Party is presented by The City of Atlanta, 4Kira4Moms, and The Dad Games. Event sponsors include The Bump, NFLPA (sponsor of the Dad Games), Piedmont, Bennett Thrasher, and HERide.
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About 4Kira4Moms
4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.
4Kira4Moms Founder, Charles Johnson, and Executive Director, Gabrielle“Gabby” Albert, are excited to announce that Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will be attending this year's event, and Grammy Award-winning artist Melanie Fionia will headline the day's closing concert. Hosting this year's event will be actress and philanthropist Monyetta Shaw-Carter, Sanya Richards-Ross, founder of Mommination, Block Party DJ Traci Steele, and DJ Red, who will serve as the official DJ for The Dad Games. And Atlanta Falcon fans can hang out with Freddy the Falcon!
Joining the fun of The Dad Games will be former NFL players Aaron Ross, Ovie Mughelli, and Earl Charles. Actor and activist Lamman Rucker, founder of The Black Gents, will also be in attendance, mobilizing volunteers and supporting the various activities, including:
Community resource fair
Move4Moms Yoga
The Dad Games
Music and line dancing
Food trucks and vendors
Raffles and prizes
Free onsite health services
Maternal care packages for mothers, caregivers, and babies
“This Block Party honors Kira's legacy, while also celebrating Black birthing joy, restoring hope, and creating a future where Black mothers are truly heard, protected, and valued,” said Charles Johnson, who created 4Kira4Moms 10 years ago after the death of his Kira.“Ten years later, we remain steadfast in our mission and in our work to educate, advocate, and legislate for lasting change.”
Recently, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (GA) partnered with Congresswoman Alma Adams to reintroduce the Kira Johnson Act to address the country's maternal mortality crisis. Georgia ranks among the highest states in the nation for maternal deaths, and many Black families report experiencing second-hand trauma and fear surrounding childbirth.
“This Block Party helps to shift the narrative from fear to empowerment,” said Gabrielle“Gabby” Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms.“Black mothers deserve to feel safe, supported, and celebrated before, during, and after childbirth.”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: MLK Recreation Center & Selena S. Butler Park
Anticipated Attendance: 1,500 with 50 community service organizations
Registration: Register for the free event here
Let HERide take you to the Block Party.
HERide is Atlanta's first women-focused ridesharing platform, created to improve safety in rideshare and expand economic opportunities for women. Participants can receive 15% off their rideshare when they use the code 4Kira4Moms in the HERide app.
4Kira4Moms & The Bump Partner to Create a Community Registry
We are excited to announce that The Bump will be the Platinum Sponsor for the 2026 BMHW Block Party. This partnership will drive meaningful community impact through The Bump Registry, creating an opportunity for our audience to directly support families served by 4Kira4Moms. Together, we are helping provide essential items that ensure parents and their little ones can thrive with safety, care, and dignity.
The Bump x 4Kira4Moms Community Impact Registry will be announced by Founder Charles Johnson and Jen Hayes Lee, Head of Marketing and Content at The Bump, during the 4Kira4Moms Community Block Party in Atlanta. This moment will be supported by a $10,000 donation from The Bump, along with a broader commitment to mobilize The Bump community to contribute, raise awareness, and take part in this important mission. The Bump is also excited to provide gifts for participants in the Move4Mamas yoga experience and prizes for The Dad Games, further supporting moments of connection, wellness, and joy throughout the event.
For more information about the Block Party and 4Kira4Moms programs, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">4Kira4Moms. The 2026 Black Maternal Health Week Block Party is presented by The City of Atlanta, 4Kira4Moms, and The Dad Games. Event sponsors include The Bump, NFLPA (sponsor of the Dad Games), Piedmont, Bennett Thrasher, and HERide.
###
About 4Kira4Moms
4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.
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