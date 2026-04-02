Dame Doria Cordova Expands Money & You® To North America With New Course Offerings And Book Launch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA -- Dame Doria (DC) Cordova, CEO and owner of Excellerated Business Schoolsand the Money & Youprogram, is expanding the program's reach across North America with new course offerings and the release of a landmark book, Money & You: Principles That Power Success. The move gives entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada broader access to the same curriculum that has produced billionaires, bestselling authors, and business leaders from 85 countries over 47 years.

The next live Money & You event takes place April 8-11, 2026, in San Diego, California. Registration is open now.

A 47-Year Proven Track Record

Money & You has operated continuously since 1979, making it the world's longest-running entrepreneurial, experiential, and transformational training organization. More than 250,000 graduates from over 85 countries have completed the program, among them Robert Kiyosaki and Tony Robbins. The program is delivered in English and Chinese, with licensed partners operating across Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan––throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The Excellerated Business School for Entrepreneurs, Money & You's intensive eight-day companion program, compresses years of business education into one residential experience. Participants learn financial strategy, sales and marketing, team building, leadership, global entrepreneurship, capital formation, and most notably the art of leverage: the principle of doing more with less time, energy, and resources.

Expanded Offerings for North American Entrepreneurs

The North American expansion broadens access to Excellerated programming for entrepreneurs, business owners, sales professionals, and leaders seeking financial independence and purpose-driven success. New course offerings complement the flagship live event, giving participants the choice to engage in person or online.

"For nearly five decades, we have watched entrepreneurs transform their businesses and their lives the moment they understand how universal principles actually work," said Cordova. "Bringing this work to more people across North America is something I have been building towards. We are“coming back home” to bring back timeless business principles that seem to be used less and less from the country that put entrepreneurship on the map. The principles do not change. What changes is how many people have access to them."

The April 8-11 San Diego event features the program's signature mix of experiential learning, business games, master facilitators, and global networking. Graduates receive lifetime access to future Money & You events and membership in the worldwide alumni network which has been presented in over eight languages, with three more on the horizon.

The Book: Money & You®: Principles That Power Success

Now available in print for the first time, Money & You: Principles That Power Success reveals the foundational framework that has powered the program for nearly five decades. Edited by Marjah Simon with a foreword by Sharon Lechter, the book is the first volume in a trilogy rooted in the physics-based Generalized Principles that govern all lasting success.

Volume 1 covers three core distinctions: Leverage, the art of accomplishing exponentially more while expending less personal effort; Precession, the power of harnessing ripple effects of aligned action to generate wealth in unexpected directions; and Excellerated Learning, the experiential education technology that converts knowledge into lasting wisdom.

"Most entrepreneurs are working too hard on the wrong things," Cordova said. "This book gives readers the same clarity that has helped graduates build billion-dollar companies and transform entire industries. The principles are not new. They are based on laws that have existed since the beginning of time. What this book does is make them accessible."

Money & You: Principles That Power Success is available now on Amazon, as part of a growing ecosystem that includes live events, online courses, and a global alumni community committed to conscious business and the betterment of humanity.

About Dame Doria (DC) Cordova

Dame Doria (DC) Cordova is a pioneering educational entrepreneur, global business developer, sustainability entrepreneur, Ambassador of New Education, author, and philanthropist with nearly five decades empowering purpose-driven leaders worldwide. In 1985, Cordova inherited the intellectual property of the Money & You program from its founders and built it into a global organization with more than 250,000 graduates from over 85 countries. The only female leader in the entrepreneurial education industry to have built and sustained a global licensing model over four decades, Cordova's stated purpose is to uplift humanity's consciousness through socially responsible businesses. Philanthropic and humanitarian efforts continue through the Doria Cordova Foundation. Cordova also serves as a Visiting Professor at the International Micro-emission University.

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