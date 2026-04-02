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Seldin, LLC Announced As 2026 NAA Top Employer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced Seldin, LLC as a winner of the 2026 NAA Top Employers, which recognizes member organizations that foster environments of collaboration, innovation and hard work.
NAA's Top Employers pays tribute to management and supplier companies from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution. The awards are divided into four categories, one for suppliers and three for management companies. The management company categories are designated for small businesses of up to 100 employees, medium businesses with 101-500 employees and large businesses with more than 500 employees.
“Being recognized as a Top Employer by the National Apartment Association reflects the dedication, professionalism, and care our team members bring to both our company and the communities we serve. This recognition reinforces our ongoing focus on culture, leadership, and operational excellence. We are proud to foster a workplace where our teams feel empowered, supported, and motivated to grow in meaningful ways,” said Seldin, LLC Chief Administrative Officer Cindy Powers.
Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.
“Congratulations to Seldin, LLC for demonstrating what it means to have a workforce that focuses on continuous learning,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar.“Their employees made it clear that Seldin, LLC understands that investing in its workforce is crucial toward its success.”
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About Seldin, LLC
Seldin, LLC is an industry-leading, full-service residential and commercial property management, leasing, construction, sales, and brokerage firm. We specialize in commercial real estate brokerage, multifamily property management, facilities and maintenance, construction, and compliance consulting. Currently, we manage 5.5 million square feet of commercial property and more than 22,000 apartment homes across 14 states, supported by a team of nearly 700 employees.
About NAA
The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 139 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses nearly 113,000 members representing over 13.5 million apartment homes. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit . NAA thanks its Strategic Partners AppFolio, The Home Depot Pro, Lowe's Pro Supply and Yardi.
NAA's Top Employers pays tribute to management and supplier companies from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution. The awards are divided into four categories, one for suppliers and three for management companies. The management company categories are designated for small businesses of up to 100 employees, medium businesses with 101-500 employees and large businesses with more than 500 employees.
“Being recognized as a Top Employer by the National Apartment Association reflects the dedication, professionalism, and care our team members bring to both our company and the communities we serve. This recognition reinforces our ongoing focus on culture, leadership, and operational excellence. We are proud to foster a workplace where our teams feel empowered, supported, and motivated to grow in meaningful ways,” said Seldin, LLC Chief Administrative Officer Cindy Powers.
Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.
“Congratulations to Seldin, LLC for demonstrating what it means to have a workforce that focuses on continuous learning,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar.“Their employees made it clear that Seldin, LLC understands that investing in its workforce is crucial toward its success.”
###
About Seldin, LLC
Seldin, LLC is an industry-leading, full-service residential and commercial property management, leasing, construction, sales, and brokerage firm. We specialize in commercial real estate brokerage, multifamily property management, facilities and maintenance, construction, and compliance consulting. Currently, we manage 5.5 million square feet of commercial property and more than 22,000 apartment homes across 14 states, supported by a team of nearly 700 employees.
About NAA
The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 139 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses nearly 113,000 members representing over 13.5 million apartment homes. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit . NAA thanks its Strategic Partners AppFolio, The Home Depot Pro, Lowe's Pro Supply and Yardi.
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