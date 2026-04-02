Pakistan Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices Amid Mideast Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan's government on Thursday drastically raised fuel prices in response to spiking global energy prices caused by the Middle East conflict, the country's petroleum minister said in a press conference.

The new prices mark an increase of 42.7 percent in petrol prices and 54.9 percent in the price of diesel.

"The decision made today is that as per international markets, after the increase in the petrol prices the new price will be Rs458.40 ($1.64 per litre) which will be effective from tomorrow," said the minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik.

As for diesel, "which has great importance for our workers and public transport," the price was set at Rs520.35, he said.