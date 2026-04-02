Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices Amid Mideast Conflict


2026-04-02 07:20:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan's government on Thursday drastically raised fuel prices in response to spiking global energy prices caused by the Middle East conflict, the country's petroleum minister said in a press conference.

The new prices mark an increase of 42.7 percent in petrol prices and 54.9 percent in the price of diesel.

"The decision made today is that as per international markets, after the increase in the petrol prices the new price will be Rs458.40 ($1.64 per litre) which will be effective from tomorrow," said the minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik.

As for diesel, "which has great importance for our workers and public transport," the price was set at Rs520.35, he said.

MENAFN02042026000063011010ID1110938091



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search