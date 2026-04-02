Role Of Humans In Teaching Stressed As AI Evolves

As artificial intelligence reshapes classrooms worldwide, the technology should be used only as a learning tool to optimize teaching methods and not as a substitute for teachers, global education leaders said on Tuesday.

They made the remarks at the 2026 UNESCO Associated Schools Network Global Conference, which opened on the same day in Sanya, Hainan province.

The three-day conference has brought together representatives from more than 50 countries and regions to reflect on the growing global consensus that education reform in the digital age must remain human-centered, even as schools accelerate the adoption of AI and other technologies.

Kim Min-jeong, director of UNESCO's Division for Education 2030, noted that well-trained teachers form the core of quality education.

"We need to make sure that we have good, well-trained teachers to provide quality education for all the young people around the world," she said, adding that in-person exchanges offer great value that no digital connection can replace.

The participants emphasized that a human-centered approach requires addressing inequalities in terms of access to technology.

Lamin Jarjou, ASPnet national coordinator for Gambia, said the uneven pace of digitalization remains a challenge. "We don't have equal access to digitalization globally. Countries like mine are still catching up," he added.

The conference, themed "Transformative Education in Action", focuses on advancing mutual understanding, sharing best practices and promoting innovative approaches that equip young people to build a more sustainable and peaceful future.

The educators highlighted how human-centered principles are shaping the use of AI in classrooms.

In China, for example, an AI-powered classroom analysis system developed by East China Normal University has been put into regular use in more than 500 schools across 15 provincial-level regions. It analyzes recorded classroom sessions and generates diagnostic reports within 15 minutes.

To date, the system has processed over 19,000 classroom videos, and the results have been used to support teaching research, classroom reflection and continuous teacher training.

Zhang Wei, executive director of the International Center for UNESCO ASPnet, said that such tools are designed to enhance teachers' capacity, not to replace them.

In China, technologies such as virtual reality and extended reality are enabling students to develop AI-based solutions for environmental protection and cultural conservation, Zhang said.

In some countries, AI is also being used to promote gender equality and support the preservation of intangible cultural heritage, she added.

China has placed education at the center of its broader modernization efforts. Ren Youqun, vice-minister of education and chairperson of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, said the country will continue to explore new models in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education while advancing digital transformation.

A key platform supporting these efforts is the "Education for Tomorrow" digital education initiative, which provides global resources for teachers in STEM and education for sustainable development. Future plans include integrating AI-powered learning support and enabling real-time international collaboration among educators.

Established in 1953, ASPnet now connects nearly 10,000 schools in around 170 countries and regions, engaging hundreds of thousands of teachers and millions of learners. Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education at UNESCO, described the network as "a real vehicle" for promoting the organization's core values.

For many participants, the conference reflects those values in action. Yousriya Al Harthi, ASPnet national coordinator for Oman, said that such gatherings offer a key opportunity for peer learning. "It's a chance to exchange cultures, learn from our colleagues and share best practices," she said, adding that peer learning is one of the most effective methods of learning.