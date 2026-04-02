LANKERY Moves Into More Detailed Use Discussions With Local Businesses In Sri Lanka







Following initial outreach and early-stage testing, LANKERY's engagement with local businesses in Sri Lanka is beginning to shift toward more detailed discussions around practical use.

In recent weeks, several companies that participated in earlier evaluations have continued their engagement with the platform, focusing on how it could be applied within specific business contexts. These conversations have moved beyond basic introductions, with more attention now given to how the platform might fit into existing operational workflows.

Rather than reviewing general features, discussions have increasingly centered on practical considerations - including how the platform could be integrated into day-to-day processes, how usage might be structured, and what adjustments may be required within current business systems.

Some participating companies noted that, through repeated interactions, their understanding of the platform has become more concrete. This has made it easier for internal teams to assess potential use cases based on their own operational needs, compared with earlier stages of evaluation.

At the same time, companies have begun to provide more detailed feedback, particularly around process presentation, information clarity, and usage flow. This feedback is being collected and reviewed as part of ongoing product refinement.

LANKERY said it remains in an active communication and observation phase with local businesses. As discussions become more specific, the company plans to continue adjusting its processes and usage framework in response to practical feedback from the market.