Gloucester County Car Accident Attorney Ken Gibson Explains How Whiplash And Soft Tissue Injuries Affect Virginia Accident Claims

HAYES, VA - Car accidents on Gloucester County roads frequently result in whiplash and soft tissue injuries that may not produce symptoms for hours or days after a collision, complicating both medical treatment and insurance claims. Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) is providing guidance on how Virginia's contributory negligence rule, statute of limitations, and insurance practices affect individuals dealing with these injuries.

According to Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson, whiplash occurs when a sudden, forceful back-and-forth movement of the head stretches and tears muscles, tendons, and ligaments in the neck, and in severe cases damages vertebrae, discs, and nerves of the cervical spine. Medical professionals note that whiplash can occur even in low-speed collisions around 5 to 10 miles per hour, depending on factors such as head restraint position, seatbelt use, and direction of impact. Symptoms typically develop within 24 to 72 hours and may include neck pain and stiffness, headaches originating at the base of the skull, shoulder and upper back pain, tingling or numbness in the hands, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating. "One of the most challenging aspects of soft tissue injuries is that symptoms often do not appear immediately, which gives insurance companies an opportunity to argue the injuries are unrelated to the crash," explains Gibson.

Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson notes that Virginia follows a pure contributory negligence rule, one of the strictest fault standards in the country. Under this doctrine, if an injured individual is found to have contributed to the crash even slightly, that person may be barred entirely from recovering compensation. Only a handful of jurisdictions still apply this standard, including Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. Insurance adjusters handling Route 17 and Middle Peninsula accident claims actively search for any evidence of shared fault to deny claims entirely.

Attorney Gibson and his partner John Singleton, a former insurance defense attorney, understand how insurers evaluate and attempt to minimize soft tissue injury claims from the inside. Singleton's background representing insurance companies provides the firm with direct insight into the strategies adjusters use to undervalue whiplash, sprains, strains, and herniated discs. "Insurance companies frequently treat soft tissue injuries as minor because these injuries do not always appear on standard X-rays," Singleton notes. "An attorney who understands how to document soft tissue damage through MRI results, treatment records, and medical testimony can counter those tactics effectively."

Under Virginia Code Section 8.01-243, injured individuals have two years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit. If a crash involves a government vehicle or defendant, additional notice rules may apply, including written notice within six months for claims against a county, city, or town, and within one year for claims against the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia law allows recovery of economic damages including medical expenses, lost wages, and loss of earning capacity, as well as non-economic damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Common accident locations in Gloucester County include Route 17, which carries heavy traffic near the Coleman Bridge at Gloucester Point, Route 198, Route 14 through the courthouse area, Hickory Fork Road, Guinea Road, Ware Neck Road, and T.C. Walker Road. Many of these roads feature abrupt speed limit changes, limited turn lanes, and conditions where drivers encounter slow-moving farm equipment, all of which increase the risk of sudden stops and rear-end collisions that cause whiplash.

"A significant number of whiplash victims experience symptoms for years after their initial injury, and chronic whiplash can lead to permanent neck pain, herniated discs, cervical radiculopathy, and nerve damage that radiates into the arms and hands," Gibson observes. Recovery timelines vary widely, with mild cases resolving in weeks while more serious injuries require months of physical therapy, chiropractic care, or pain management. Compensation claims should account for long-term care needs, ongoing treatment costs, and any reduction in earning potential.

The firm handles car accident claims filed in the Gloucester County Circuit Court and works with local medical providers throughout the Hampton Roads region to document injuries thoroughly. GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys works on a contingency fee basis. For individuals dealing with whiplash or soft tissue injuries after a Virginia car accident, consulting an experienced personal injury attorney may help protect legal rights under the state's strict negligence framework.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a Gloucester County-based personal injury law firm serving accident victims throughout Virginia, the Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads. Led by attorneys Ken Gibson, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Marine, and John Singleton, a former insurance defense attorney and U.S. Marine, the firm represents clients in car accident, whiplash, and serious injury cases. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: