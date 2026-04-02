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Award-Winning Composer And Pianist Steve Barakatt Returns To China For His Third National Tour
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will return to China this April for his third national tour in the country, reaffirming a meaningful artistic relationship with Chinese audiences built over more than three decades. Presented by Wu Promotion, the tour will open with a special ceremony on April 6 at the Shanghai Dragon Modern Art Centre, before continuing across six major cities: Shenzhen on April 10, Kunming on April 12, Haikou on April 14, Beijing on April 16, Jinan on April 17, and Shanghai on April 19.
Part of his acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour, Steve Barakatt's China Tour 2026 continues an international musical journey that has brought the award-winning composer and pianist to some of the world's most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the United Nations Headquarters, the Great Hall of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Tokyo's Budokan, Seoul's Olympic Park, and major venues across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
The program will showcase several of Barakatt's most iconic compositions, including Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem - a landmark musical initiative that premiered on five continents, was broadcast from the International Space Station, and has become a powerful symbol of global unity and the rights of every child. It will also feature selections from his acclaimed Néoréalité album, along with cinematic themes and symphonic works that reflect his distinctive musical language - lyrical, uplifting, elegant, and deeply emotional.
“Returning to China for my third national tour is deeply meaningful to me. China has played an important role in my artistic journey for many years, and I have always felt a genuine connection with its audiences. Through this new tour, I look forward once again to sharing music that speaks to emotion, imagination, and our shared humanity beyond borders,” said Steve Barakatt.
“Steve Barakatt brings to Chinese audiences a rare artistic voice - that of a composer performing his own works with refinement, emotion, and a strong narrative identity. We are proud to present this new national tour in China, a journey that reflects artistic excellence, cultural dialogue, and an international perspective,” said Mr. Jiatong Wu, President of Wu Promotion.
China has played a significant role in Barakatt's international journey. Over the years, he has built strong artistic ties with the Chinese-speaking world through collaborations with legendary singers Leon Lai, Alan Tam, and Kelly Chen. His connection with China has also inspired his own repertoire, including Riding Around the Forbidden City, a composition reflecting the poetic aura of one of Beijing's most iconic landmarks. More recently, Barakatt marked thirty years of musical activities in Asia through a global Spiriocast event broadcast from Shanghai, becoming the first composer-pianist to present such an event in China.
Steve Barakatt China Tour 2026 Schedule:
April 10 - Shenzhen
April 12 - Kunming
April 14 - Haikou
April 16 - Beijing
April 17 - Jinan
April 19 - Shanghai
Steve Barakatt's visit to China will conclude with a distinguished lecture hosted by Tongji University in Shanghai on April 20 as part of the Tongji Advanced Lecture Series. The lecture will explore awareness, inspiration, motivation, and the importance of adaptation and mastery in a world shaped by constant change.
Presented by: Wu Promotion
Sponsors: Tartan Energy Group, Steinway & Sons, Motherland Wine
ABOUT STEVE BARAKATT
For more than three decades, Steve Barakatt has built an international career as a composer, pianist, producer, and creative director. He has presented more than 500 live performances on five continents and reached global audiences through a body of work spanning official anthems, symphonic works, cinematic themes, and lyrical piano compositions. His music catalogue has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, while his compositions have been featured on major international broadcasts such as the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1. Recognized for his distinctive artistic signature and his commitment to music with meaning, Barakatt is the composer of Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, Devenir for the Ordre national du Québec, and Motherland. He is a Universal Music MENA artist, and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Group.
Part of his acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour, Steve Barakatt's China Tour 2026 continues an international musical journey that has brought the award-winning composer and pianist to some of the world's most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the United Nations Headquarters, the Great Hall of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Tokyo's Budokan, Seoul's Olympic Park, and major venues across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
The program will showcase several of Barakatt's most iconic compositions, including Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem - a landmark musical initiative that premiered on five continents, was broadcast from the International Space Station, and has become a powerful symbol of global unity and the rights of every child. It will also feature selections from his acclaimed Néoréalité album, along with cinematic themes and symphonic works that reflect his distinctive musical language - lyrical, uplifting, elegant, and deeply emotional.
“Returning to China for my third national tour is deeply meaningful to me. China has played an important role in my artistic journey for many years, and I have always felt a genuine connection with its audiences. Through this new tour, I look forward once again to sharing music that speaks to emotion, imagination, and our shared humanity beyond borders,” said Steve Barakatt.
“Steve Barakatt brings to Chinese audiences a rare artistic voice - that of a composer performing his own works with refinement, emotion, and a strong narrative identity. We are proud to present this new national tour in China, a journey that reflects artistic excellence, cultural dialogue, and an international perspective,” said Mr. Jiatong Wu, President of Wu Promotion.
China has played a significant role in Barakatt's international journey. Over the years, he has built strong artistic ties with the Chinese-speaking world through collaborations with legendary singers Leon Lai, Alan Tam, and Kelly Chen. His connection with China has also inspired his own repertoire, including Riding Around the Forbidden City, a composition reflecting the poetic aura of one of Beijing's most iconic landmarks. More recently, Barakatt marked thirty years of musical activities in Asia through a global Spiriocast event broadcast from Shanghai, becoming the first composer-pianist to present such an event in China.
Steve Barakatt China Tour 2026 Schedule:
April 10 - Shenzhen
April 12 - Kunming
April 14 - Haikou
April 16 - Beijing
April 17 - Jinan
April 19 - Shanghai
Steve Barakatt's visit to China will conclude with a distinguished lecture hosted by Tongji University in Shanghai on April 20 as part of the Tongji Advanced Lecture Series. The lecture will explore awareness, inspiration, motivation, and the importance of adaptation and mastery in a world shaped by constant change.
Presented by: Wu Promotion
Sponsors: Tartan Energy Group, Steinway & Sons, Motherland Wine
ABOUT STEVE BARAKATT
For more than three decades, Steve Barakatt has built an international career as a composer, pianist, producer, and creative director. He has presented more than 500 live performances on five continents and reached global audiences through a body of work spanning official anthems, symphonic works, cinematic themes, and lyrical piano compositions. His music catalogue has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, while his compositions have been featured on major international broadcasts such as the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1. Recognized for his distinctive artistic signature and his commitment to music with meaning, Barakatt is the composer of Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, Devenir for the Ordre national du Québec, and Motherland. He is a Universal Music MENA artist, and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Group.
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