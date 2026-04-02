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Indy Chamber Launches 'Ask Indy' Text Line And Free Transportation Initiative For NCAA Final Four Weekend
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Indianapolis prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the NCAA Final Four, the Indy Chamber and Life in Indy initiative are launching two new activations designed to enhance the visitor experience while showcasing the city as a place to live, work, and thrive.
The initiatives, "Ask Indy: Your Local Assist for Final Four Weekend" and "Bike. Bus. Ball." combine real-time local engagement with free, accessible transportation options for visiting students and fans. The initiative is designed to remove barriers to exploration and encourage visitors to experience more of Indianapolis during their stay.
Ask Indy: Real-Time Local Recommendations via Text
From April 4–5, visitors can text 855-224-2721 to connect directly with local "Indy Ambassadors" through a live, text-based concierge experience.
Powered in partnership with Indy Networking, the pilot program connects visitors with real people who can provide personalized recommendations for food, nightlife, events, and things to do across the city.
Whether someone is looking for brunch, late-night food, or the best spots to experience Indy's energy during Final Four weekend, a local will be just a text away.
"We know that the best way to experience a city is through the people who live there," said Martina Jackson, Sr. Director of Public Relations and Communications, Indy Chamber. "Ask Indy is about creating authentic, real-time connections that make visitors feel welcomed and give them a reason to come back."
The activation will be supported by social media, digital advertising, and on-the-ground promotion throughout the weekend.
Bike. Bus. Ball.: Free Transportation for Visiting Students
To make it easier for visitors – especially college students – to explore the city, Life in Indy is also launching Bike. Bus. Ball., a free transportation initiative offering access to both IndyGo and Pacers Bikeshare during Final Four weekend. Indy Chamber will provide 450 Free Bikeshare Passes and Free IndyGo passes April 3-6, while supplies last.
Students can access the transportation options through a dedicated landing page, lifeinindy/finalfour/, and receive the free access codes and IndyGo pass pickup locations.
How to Take Advantage of Free Pacers Bikeshare:
Students will receive an access code after completing a form on
Download the Bcycle app and use the code for a free 30-minute ride
IndyGo:
Free transit passes will be available at the Indiana Convention Center Information Centers and The INDEX.
"Major events like Final Four are an opportunity not just to host-but to connect," said Joe Pellman, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Indy Chamber. "Bike. Bus. Ball. helps visitors move through the city with ease, discover new neighborhoods, and experience everything Indy has to offer."
A Broader Strategy: Turning Visitors into Future Residents
Together, these activations reflect a broader strategy by the Indy Chamber and Life in Indy to leverage major events as opportunities for talent attraction and long-term engagement.
By combining human connection with accessibility, Indianapolis is positioning itself as a city that is not only easy to visit, but easy to imagine calling home.
Learn More
Visitors can access transportation details and sign up for updates at:
To get real-time recommendations during Final Four weekend:
Text 855-224-2721
About Life in Indy
Life in Indy is a community-driven storytelling platform created to attract talent and highlight authentic experiences across the Indianapolis region. Through articles, videos, and first-person narratives, Life in Indy celebrates the people, places, and stories that make Indy home.
About the Indy Chamber
The Indy Chamber serves as a regional voice for progress, uniting business and community to strengthen the Indy region's economy and quality of life. Through bold advocacy, economic development, and small & mid-size business support, we help fuel growth, expand opportunity, and position the region to compete and thrive. Working alongside civic, corporate, and community partners, the Indy Chamber focuses on attracting investment, developing talent pathways, and elevating the Indy region's story. Guided by our core values - Love Indy, Dream Big, and Move Together - we bring leaders together to shape the conditions for growth and build a future where the Indy region leads the Midwest and competes on a global stage.
The initiatives, "Ask Indy: Your Local Assist for Final Four Weekend" and "Bike. Bus. Ball." combine real-time local engagement with free, accessible transportation options for visiting students and fans. The initiative is designed to remove barriers to exploration and encourage visitors to experience more of Indianapolis during their stay.
Ask Indy: Real-Time Local Recommendations via Text
From April 4–5, visitors can text 855-224-2721 to connect directly with local "Indy Ambassadors" through a live, text-based concierge experience.
Powered in partnership with Indy Networking, the pilot program connects visitors with real people who can provide personalized recommendations for food, nightlife, events, and things to do across the city.
Whether someone is looking for brunch, late-night food, or the best spots to experience Indy's energy during Final Four weekend, a local will be just a text away.
"We know that the best way to experience a city is through the people who live there," said Martina Jackson, Sr. Director of Public Relations and Communications, Indy Chamber. "Ask Indy is about creating authentic, real-time connections that make visitors feel welcomed and give them a reason to come back."
The activation will be supported by social media, digital advertising, and on-the-ground promotion throughout the weekend.
Bike. Bus. Ball.: Free Transportation for Visiting Students
To make it easier for visitors – especially college students – to explore the city, Life in Indy is also launching Bike. Bus. Ball., a free transportation initiative offering access to both IndyGo and Pacers Bikeshare during Final Four weekend. Indy Chamber will provide 450 Free Bikeshare Passes and Free IndyGo passes April 3-6, while supplies last.
Students can access the transportation options through a dedicated landing page, lifeinindy/finalfour/, and receive the free access codes and IndyGo pass pickup locations.
How to Take Advantage of Free Pacers Bikeshare:
Students will receive an access code after completing a form on
Download the Bcycle app and use the code for a free 30-minute ride
IndyGo:
Free transit passes will be available at the Indiana Convention Center Information Centers and The INDEX.
"Major events like Final Four are an opportunity not just to host-but to connect," said Joe Pellman, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Indy Chamber. "Bike. Bus. Ball. helps visitors move through the city with ease, discover new neighborhoods, and experience everything Indy has to offer."
A Broader Strategy: Turning Visitors into Future Residents
Together, these activations reflect a broader strategy by the Indy Chamber and Life in Indy to leverage major events as opportunities for talent attraction and long-term engagement.
By combining human connection with accessibility, Indianapolis is positioning itself as a city that is not only easy to visit, but easy to imagine calling home.
Learn More
Visitors can access transportation details and sign up for updates at:
To get real-time recommendations during Final Four weekend:
Text 855-224-2721
About Life in Indy
Life in Indy is a community-driven storytelling platform created to attract talent and highlight authentic experiences across the Indianapolis region. Through articles, videos, and first-person narratives, Life in Indy celebrates the people, places, and stories that make Indy home.
About the Indy Chamber
The Indy Chamber serves as a regional voice for progress, uniting business and community to strengthen the Indy region's economy and quality of life. Through bold advocacy, economic development, and small & mid-size business support, we help fuel growth, expand opportunity, and position the region to compete and thrive. Working alongside civic, corporate, and community partners, the Indy Chamber focuses on attracting investment, developing talent pathways, and elevating the Indy region's story. Guided by our core values - Love Indy, Dream Big, and Move Together - we bring leaders together to shape the conditions for growth and build a future where the Indy region leads the Midwest and competes on a global stage.
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