Curiva Med Spa Debuts Advanced XERF Eye Tip: The New Standard For Non-Invasive Eye Rejuvenation In Beverly Hills, CA

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"Before and after results following Curiva Med Spa's specialized eye protocol. The treatment emphasizes high-density energy delivery for natural, sustained lifting."Curiva Med Spa, a premier luxury aesthetic clinic in Beverly Hills, California, has partnered with global aesthetic leader Cynosure Lutronic to debut the XERF E10 Eye Lift. Led by Johns Hopkins-trained Tamara Yang, DNP, and business strategist Amar Hirani, MBA, the clinic is setting a new gold standard for non-surgical, zero-downtime eye rejuvenation by combining Ivy League medical expertise with luxury hospitality.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - Curiva Med Spa, led by the expert duo of Johns Hopkins-trained Tamara Yang, DNP, and business strategist Amar Hirani, MBA, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized XERF E10 Eye Lift program. In partnership with global aesthetic leader Cynosure Lutronic, Curiva Med Spa is now offering a revolutionary, non-surgical solution for lifting and firming the delicate eye area with zero downtime.

Where Ivy League Expertise Meets Luxury Care

At Curiva Med Spa, the focus is on results-driven science. While many providers offer standard treatments, Tamara Yang, DNP, and Amar Hirani, MBA, have combined their clinical and operational expertise to create a gold standard patient experience.

"We don't just use the technology; we optimize it," says Tamara Yang, DNP. "Our protocols are designed to deliver maximum lifting energy while ensuring the highest level of safety and comfort. We are seeing incredible, visible differences in skin tightness and eye brightness that were previously only possible through more invasive means."

The Curiva Difference: Precision & Comfort

Curiva Med Spa distinguishes itself through a proprietary approach to the XERF technology:



Customized Energy Delivery: Unlike cookie-cutter treatments, Curiva Med Spa uses precision-calibrated energy levels to target the unique thickness of the upper and lower eyelids.

The Comfort Breakthrough: The team is pioneering new, innovative ways to ensure a painless experience. By exploring advanced comfort protocols, including a unique observation regarding certain migraine medications to enhance ease, Curiva Med Spa ensures that even high-intensity treatments remain a 5-star experience. Measurable Progress: Utilizing the Visia 7 Skin Analysis, Curiva Med Spa provides patients with more than just a mirror; they provide data. Patients receive a clear, scientific view of their skin's health and the tangible impact of their treatment.



An Elite Oasis in the Heart of Beverly Hills

Located within the prestigious Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa, Curiva Med Spa offers a private, high-end environment favored by celebrities and discerning professionals across Southern California. With a clinical staff boasting an average of 8 years of experience, Curiva Med Spa represents one of the most seasoned aesthetic teams in the region.

"Our patients trust us because we prioritize authenticity and education," says Amar Hirani, MBA. "By blending medical precision with world-class hospitality, we've created a frictionless journey where the only thing our patients need to focus on is their results."

About Curiva Med Spa

Curiva Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetic clinic in Beverly Hills, California, dedicated to the intersection of skin health, science, and wellness. Founded by Tamara Yang, DNP, and Amar Hirani, MBA, Curiva Med Spa offers advanced, non-invasive treatments in a luxury setting, serving patients who demand both clinical excellence and total discretion.