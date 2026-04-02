Minnesota Court Grants Gun Rights Restoration In Hennepin County Case Led By Lynne Torgerson

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"Lynne Torgerson Criminal Defense Attorney"Lynne Torgerson, a Minneapolis criminal defense attorney, secured a legal victory by restoring gun rights for a petitioner with prior drug felony convictions in Hennepin County. The court approved the petition after evidence of rehabilitation and stability was presented. The case highlights legal pathways for restoring Second Amendment rights, while the firm continues to provide criminal defense, appeals, and post-conviction legal services.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - April 02, 2026 - A significant legal victory has been achieved in Minnesota as Lynne Torgerson, a criminal defense attorney, successfully secured the restoration of gun rights for a petitioner previously convicted of two drug-related felonies in Hennepin County. The case involved a 3rd-degree drug felony conviction and a 5th-degree drug felony conviction, both of which had resulted in the loss of the petitioner's Second Amendment rights.

The petitioner, now 41 years old, demonstrated to the court that his past incarceration had a profound impact on his life, leading him toward meaningful personal reform. He expressed that his current lifestyle reflects stability and responsibility, and that the loss of his firearm rights remained one of the final remnants of his past legal challenges.

Upon review, the Hennepin County District Court granted the petition to restore his Second Amendment rights. The petitioner indicated his intention to participate in family hunting traditions protected under the Minnesota Constitution, as well as to exercise his right to self-defense and lawful firearm possession.

Services Offered by Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, provides comprehensive legal representation focused on criminal defense and constitutional rights. As a recognized gun rights lawyer in Minneapolis, the firm handles complex cases involving the restoration of firearm rights, ensuring that eligible individuals can pursue legal remedies to reclaim their Second Amendment rights.

Criminal Defense Representation

They offer defense services for individuals facing a wide range of criminal charges, including drug offenses, assault, and other felony or misdemeanor cases. Their approach focuses on protecting clients' rights and building strong legal strategies tailored to each case.

Gun Rights Restoration Cases

They assist clients in petitioning courts to restore firearm rights lost due to prior convictions. Their legal team evaluates eligibility, prepares petitions, and represents clients throughout the legal process to achieve favorable outcomes.

Appeals and Post-Conviction Relief

They handle appeals and post-conviction matters, working to overturn wrongful convictions or reduce sentencing where applicable. Their experience allows them to navigate complex legal procedures effectively.

Legal Consultation and Case Evaluation

They provide detailed consultations to assess each client's legal situation. By reviewing case history and current circumstances, they guide clients on the best legal options available.

About the Company

Lynne Torgerson Criminal Defense Attorney is a Minneapolis-based law firm dedicated to defending individuals facing criminal charges. The firm is led by Lynne Torgerson, an experienced attorney known for handling complex defense cases, including firearm rights restoration. Their mission is to provide strong legal advocacy while helping clients move forward with their lives through fair and just legal outcomes.