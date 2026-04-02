Accident Doctor Group Launches Virtual Orthopedic And Medical Physician Services To Expand Access To Specialized Accident Care Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)Accident Doctor Group, a national leader in accident‐related medical services, today announced the addition of virtual orthopedic and medical physician consultations, expanding its ability to provide fast, specialized care to accident victims across the United States.







This new service allows patients injured in car, truck, motorcycle, and slip‐and‐fall accidents to receive expert medical evaluations from licensed orthopedic and medical physicians without needing an in‐person visit. The virtual platform is designed to speed up diagnosis, improve access to specialists, documentation for PIP Claims and for your attorney.

“Adding virtual orthopedic and medical physicians is a major step forward in our mission to make accident care accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Brent Dawson, CEO of Accident Doctor Group.“Accident victims often struggle to find specialists quickly. Now, they can get expert guidance, medical evaluations, and treatment recommendations from the comfort of their home on the same day.”

The new virtual services include:



Orthopedic evaluations for back, neck, shoulder, knee, and joint injuries

Medical physician consultations for accident‐related symptoms

Review of imaging (X‐rays, MRIs, CT scans)

Documentation for PIP, MedPay, and attorney‐lien cases

Referrals to in‐person specialists and follow up treatment when needed Same‐day and next‐day appointment availability

Accident Doctor Group's virtual physicians work directly with patients, attorneys, and insurance carriers to ensure accurate medical records, proper causation statements, and compliant billing. These are all essential components of a successful personal injury claim.

“Accident injuries don't always require an immediate in‐office visit, but they do require immediate medical attention,” added Dawson.“Our virtual physicians help bridge that gap, giving patients fast access to specialists who understand accident injuries and how to document it properly so there is no gap in medical care.”

For more information or to schedule a virtual orthopedic or medical consultation, visit or contact at

Phone: 1‐888‐966‐9838

Email: ...

About Accident Doctor Group

Accident Doctor Group is a nationwide network of providers specializing in the treatment of auto‐related injuries. With more than 14 years of experience, the organization connects accident victims with doctors who understand how to diagnose auto injuries. They document medical findings, and provide treatment with no upfront costs through PIP, Med Pay, and attorney liens.