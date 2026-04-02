Queens Workers' Compensation Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains How To Win Mental-Health Workers' Comp Claims In New York

QUEENS, NY - New York workers struggling with job-related mental health conditions now have expanded rights to file workers' compensation claims for stress, anxiety, and PTSD under landmark legislation that took effect January 1, 2025. Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on how injured workers can successfully navigate mental health claims under the new law.

According to Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the 2025 law represents a historic shift in workers' rights by extending mental health claim eligibility beyond first responders to all workers across New York State. The legislation introduces a new standard based on "extraordinary work-related stress" rather than requiring workers to prove they experienced more stress than peers in the same profession. "This expansion is long overdue," explains Sanchez. "Emotional injuries can be just as disabling as physical ones, and now hospitality workers, healthcare professionals, office workers, and employees in every industry have access to these benefits."

Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that the law now recognizes both single traumatic incidents and cumulative stress. Workers no longer need to point to one defining moment but can pursue claims based on long-term exposure to hostile environments, persistent bullying, or relentless workloads that have caused chronic anxiety, depression, or burnout over months or years.

Attorney Sanchez notes that mental health claims fall into two primary categories under New York's updated system. "Mental-mental" claims involve purely psychological injuries resulting from work-related stress without accompanying physical injury, such as a retail worker developing PTSD after an armed robbery or an office worker suffering severe anxiety due to ongoing verbal abuse. "Physical-mental" claims refer to mental health conditions arising as a direct consequence of a physical work injury, such as depression developing from chronic pain after a warehouse accident.

"Building a successful case requires strong medical documentation," Sanchez advises. Workers must obtain a formal diagnosis from a Workers' Compensation Board-authorized physician, psychiatrist, or psychologist, along with a detailed causation report explicitly linking the diagnosed condition to specific workplace stressors. The report must demonstrate with reasonable medical certainty that the work environment caused or significantly worsened the psychological condition.

The firm handles cases involving Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Major Depressive Disorder triggered by workplace conditions. Common causes include exposure to violent incidents, catastrophic accidents, persistent bullying, unrealistic deadlines, and emotional exhaustion from dealing with trauma or distressing content.

Sanchez points out that proving the stress was "extraordinary" often requires multiple forms of evidence. "Coworker testimony, emails showing harassment, HR complaint records, and job performance evaluations documenting decline all help paint a picture that the stress wasn't just difficult, it was exceptional and damaging," she explains. Workers should also prepare for the Independent Medical Examination conducted by a doctor hired by the insurance company, which, despite its name, is often used to dispute claims.

Approved mental health claims provide access to comprehensive benefits, including 100% coverage for all necessary medical care with no deductibles or co-pays, lost wage benefits equal to two-thirds of the worker's average weekly wage for disabilities lasting more than seven days, and potential permanent disability benefits for lasting impairment. "These benefits ensure workers aren't financially penalized for seeking the mental health treatment they need to recover," notes Sanchez.

For New York workers whose mental health has been damaged by their job, contacting an experienced workers' compensation attorney may help secure the medical care and financial support needed during recovery. Early legal intervention can strengthen claims through proper documentation and strategic preparation.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Queens-based law firm dedicated to representing injured workers throughout New York City in workers' compensation claims. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm handles both physical injury and mental health claims with compassion and relentless advocacy. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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