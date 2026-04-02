Oakland County License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Guides Michigan Drivers Through The License Restoration Process

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - Drivers in Michigan who have lost their license due to multiple Operating While Intoxicated convictions face a demanding administrative process to regain their driving privileges, requiring thorough documentation, sustained sobriety, and a formal hearing before a state hearing officer. Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) is guiding individuals through the requirements of Michigan's license restoration process, including the strict evidence standards established by Administrative Code Rule 13.

According to Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the restoration process begins with a petition to the Secretary of State's Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight, where a hearing officer evaluates whether the petitioner has met the legal burden under Rule 13 by clear and convincing evidence. Required documentation commonly includes a Hearing Request Application (SOS-257), a Substance Use Evaluation on Form SOS-258, a 12-panel laboratory urinalysis drug screen with at least two integrity variables such as specific gravity and creatinine, and three to six notarized community support letters. Hearings are conducted through Microsoft Teams using the link provided on the Notice of Hearing. "Meeting the minimum eligibility waiting period is only the starting point," explains Tafelski. "Many petitioners who apply as soon as they become eligible are denied because they have not accumulated enough evidence of long-term recovery."

Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that under MCL 257.303, drivers with two OWI convictions within seven years must wait a minimum of one year before filing a hearing request, while those with three or more convictions within ten years face a five-year waiting period. A hearing request may be filed up to six weeks before the eligibility date. Rule 13 requires the petitioner to demonstrate five key points: that any substance abuse problem is under control and likely to remain under control, that the risk of repeating past abusive behavior is low or minimal, that the risk of operating while impaired is low or minimal, that the individual has the ability and motivation to drive safely within the law, and any other relevant evidence that supports those points. Enhanced sobriety periods of at least 12 consecutive months may be required for individuals with three or more convictions, a history of blood alcohol content at or above twice the legal limit, or a prior relapse.

Attorney Tafelski emphasizes that the substance use evaluation is one of the most important documents in a restoration case. The SOS-258 form must be completed by a qualified evaluator and submitted within 90 days of the evaluation as part of the evidence package. The evaluator assesses the petitioner's history of substance use, treatment, and recovery, and the evaluation must accurately reflect the individual's actual circumstances. If the evaluator overstates or understates the petitioner's history, the hearing officer may view the entire case with skepticism. "Even small discrepancies between the substance abuse evaluation and sobriety letters can result in a denial," Tafelski advises. "Every document in the evidence package must be consistent and aligned with hearing testimony."

Sobriety letters provide third-party verification of sustained abstinence and must come from people who observe the petitioner's daily life with firsthand knowledge. Each letter should be notarized and must be consistent with the timeline and details in the substance abuse evaluation. Letters that say someone seems to be doing well carry far less weight than those describing concrete changes such as improved family relationships, new activities, consistent employment, and participation in recovery programs. Individuals who have gone through the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills at 4280 Telegraph Road may already have relevant treatment records on file that can support their case.

If a petition is denied, the petitioner must generally wait at least one year before filing again, though an appeal to the Oakland County Circuit Court at 1200 North Telegraph Road in Pontiac may be filed within 63 days of the decision under MCL 257.323, with extensions of up to 182 days available for good cause. The appeal must demonstrate that the hearing officer's decision was unconstitutional, exceeded authority, lacked procedural fairness, was unsupported by evidence, or was arbitrary. "Circuit court appeals require a different legal strategy than OHAO hearings," Tafelski notes. "A better approach is often to address the specific weaknesses the hearing officer identified and file a stronger petition the second time."

A successful first hearing typically results in a restricted license with a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device installed in the vehicle under MCL 257.304. The restricted license limits where and when the driver can operate the vehicle, and documentation proving the purpose of travel may need to be carried at all times. Failing a breath test, tampering with the equipment, or driving outside permitted routes can result in immediate revocation of the restricted license. After driving with the BAIID for a minimum of one year without violations, the driver may petition the OHAO for full unrestricted driving privileges through a second hearing.

Losing a license in Michigan creates challenges that extend well beyond transportation, particularly in Oakland County where communities such as Bloomfield Hills, Rochester, and Farmington Hills are spread across a large suburban area with limited public transit. The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation operates bus routes in Oakland County, but service is limited compared to larger metropolitan transit systems. Insurance is another practical consideration, as drivers with revoked licenses must obtain new no-fault auto insurance and may be classified as high-risk, requiring an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility. For those seeking to restore their driving privileges, working with an experienced license restoration attorney may help avoid common documentation errors and improve the likelihood of a successful outcome at the first hearing.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based law firm focused on criminal defense and license restoration matters throughout Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, who has been practicing law since 1995 and has been recognized by Super Lawyers from 2011 to 2013 and 2017 to 2026, the firm represents clients in Oakland County and all 83 Michigan counties. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

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