Miami Employment Attorney Jason D. Berkowitz Explains How To Report An Employer For Unfair Treatment In Florida

MIAMI, FL - Workers in Florida who experience discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or wage violations on the job have multiple legal channels available for holding employers accountable, but choosing the right agency and meeting the applicable filing deadline is essential. Miami employment attorney Jason D. Berkowitz of BT Law Group, PLLC ( ) is providing detailed guidance on the complaint process, the agencies that handle different types of workplace claims, and the critical deadlines workers must meet to preserve their legal rights.

According to Miami employment attorney Jason D. Berkowitz, not every negative experience at work rises to the level of an illegal act, but discrimination based on protected characteristics is prohibited under both state and federal law. The Florida Civil Rights Act, Florida Statutes § 760.10, and federal statutes including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act protect employees from adverse actions based on race, color, national origin, religion, gender, pregnancy, age, disability, and marital status. "Understanding whether the conduct involves a protected characteristic is the first step in determining which filing channel applies," explains Berkowitz.

Miami employment attorney Jason D. Berkowitz notes that discrimination and harassment complaints in Florida may be filed with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, which has a 365-day filing deadline from the date of the alleged discriminatory act. Employees may also file with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which generally allows 300 days when a state agency enforces a similar law. The FCHR and EEOC operate under a worksharing agreement, meaning a charge filed with one agency is typically dual-filed with the other, preserving rights under both state and federal law without requiring separate filings.

Attorney Berkowitz explains that Miami-Dade County provides an additional local option through the Commission on Human Rights. The Miami-Dade Human Rights Ordinance, Chapter 11A of the County Code, offers broader protections than the FCRA, covering additional categories including gender identity or expression, source of income, and status as a victim of domestic violence. The CHR filing deadline is 180 days from the alleged discriminatory act, and this avenue may be especially valuable for workers whose employers are too small to fall under FCHR or EEOC jurisdiction. "Workers in Miami-Dade have protections that extend beyond what state and federal law provide," he adds. "Filing with the right agency at the right time can make a significant difference in how a case unfolds."

Unpaid wage claims follow a different process. Workers who have been denied minimum wage or overtime pay may file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division or proceed directly to court under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The FLSA statute of limitations is generally two years from the date of the violation, extending to three years if the employer's conduct was willful. Each missed paycheck carries its own deadline on a rolling basis, so prompt action helps preserve the maximum recovery. Unlike discrimination claims, there is no requirement to exhaust administrative remedies before filing a wage lawsuit.

Berkowitz and co-counsel Anisley Tarragona of BT Law Group also emphasize that retaliation against employees who report unfair treatment is independently unlawful. Under Florida Statutes § 760.10(7), employers cannot take adverse action against employees who oppose practices prohibited by the FCRA or participate in complaint processes. The Florida Private Sector Whistleblower Act, Florida Statutes § 448.102, provides additional protections for workers who disclose illegal activity to government agencies. "Retaliation claims can succeed even when the underlying discrimination claim does not," notes Tarragona. "The key is whether the employee had a reasonable, good-faith belief that the reported conduct was unlawful."

Strong documentation is essential before filing any complaint. Employees are advised to keep detailed records of discriminatory incidents, including dates, locations, individuals involved, and any witnesses. Preserving copies of relevant emails, text messages, performance evaluations, and records of changes in job duties or pay strengthens a claim significantly. Storing documentation outside of employer-controlled systems helps prevent the loss of critical evidence if workplace access is restricted.

The firm handles filings with the FCHR, the EEOC Miami District Office, and the Miami-Dade CHR, representing employees in discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage disputes throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. For those experiencing unfair treatment in the workplace, consulting with an experienced employment attorney may help identify the appropriate filing channel and ensure that procedural requirements are met before applicable deadlines expire.

About BT Law Group, PLLC:

BT Law Group, PLLC is a Miami-based law firm focused on employment law, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage disputes. Led by attorneys Jason D. Berkowitz and Anisley Tarragona, the firm represents employees throughout Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County. For consultations, call (305) 507-8506.

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