Studenteb5 Introduces EB-5 Feasibility Calculator To Help Investors Assess Financial Readiness

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StudentEB5 has launched the free EB-5 Feasibility Calculator to help prospective investors check their financial readiness before pursuing the EB-5 visa. The tool accounts for TEA and non-TEA investment thresholds, legal fees, and admin costs, and returns an instant assessment based on the user's financial profile.

StudentEB5 has launched the EB-5 Feasibility Calculator, a free tool that helps prospective investors determine whether they are financially ready to pursue the EB-5 investor visa. The tool is available now at .

The EB-5 program gives foreign nationals a path to U.S. permanent residency that does not rely on employer sponsorship, lottery selection, or annual visa quotas. For international professionals and families who have spent years navigating the uncertainty of the H-1B lottery or the long waits of employment-based green card categories, that independence is a significant draw. But interest in the program and financial readiness for it are two different things, and many prospective investors do not find out the difference until they are already deep into the process.

The total cost of an EB-5 investment is higher than the investment minimum alone. Projects located in Targeted Employment Areas, commonly referred to as TEA projects, require a minimum investment of $800,000. Projects outside those designated areas require $1,050,000. On top of those thresholds, investors are responsible for legal fees, administrative fees, and regional center charges, which vary by project and legal team but can add tens of thousands of dollars to the overall cost. Many people who begin exploring the program have a general sense of the investment minimums but have not accounted for these additional costs, which means their initial picture of what they need is often incomplete.

The EB-5 Feasibility Calculator is designed to fix that. Users answer a short series of questions about their financial situation, including their liquid assets and broader asset profile. The tool then measures their position against the actual cost of both TEA and non-TEA projects, factoring in the investment threshold, estimated legal fees, and administrative costs. The output tells investors directly whether they are financially positioned to move forward and, for those who are not yet there, gives them a clearer sense of the gap they need to close.

That information is most useful at the beginning of the process. The EB-5 application involves significant preparation costs before any investment is made. Attorneys must be retained, projects must be reviewed, and financial documentation must be organized. Investors who enter that process without an accurate read on their financial qualification risk spending time and money on a path that is not yet viable for them. Getting a clear answer early avoids that outcome.

For investors who do qualify, the calculator also gives them a useful foundation for early conversations with immigration attorneys and financial advisors. Walking into those consultations with a rough picture of total costs and a sense of which project type is within reach makes the process more efficient from the start.

"A lot of people come to us interested in EB-5 but unsure whether they actually qualify financially," said the StudentEB5 team. "They know the investment minimums but they have not thought through the full picture. This calculator gives them an honest answer quickly so they can make a real decision about whether to move forward rather than spending weeks finding out through a much slower process."

The EB-5 Feasibility Calculator is free to use and requires no registration. It is part of StudentEB5's suite of free tools built to help immigrants navigate the EB-5 program with accurate and accessible information.

For more information visit .