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"Patients who come from the United States and Canada deserve the same physician at every step, the one who knows their history, designed their protocol, and performed their retrieval. That is what we deliver at Biofert."Biofert in Mexico City has become a popular choice for American and Canadian patients pursuing IVF, donor egg cycles, gender selection, and egg freezing, combining elite credentials with direct, personal care rarely found at this level.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - For American and Canadian patients pursuing fertility treatment abroad, the quality of care often comes down to one question: who is actually in the room? At Biofert, a boutique reproductive medicine clinic in Colonia Roma, Mexico City, that answer is always the same.

A Career Built at the Highest Level of Reproductive Medicine

Dr. Torres Ramírez is not a newcomer to complex fertility cases. Before joining Biofert, he served as Medical Director at Fertygen, one of the most respected fertility institutions in Mexico City. That role placed him at the center of high-volume, high-stakes clinical decision-making, managing protocols, leading a medical team, and overseeing outcomes across thousands of cycles.

When Dr. Torres Ramírez joined Biofert alongside founder Dr. Oliver Lara Kferman and embryologist Dr. Vanessa Gómez Piquer, the three physicians brought with them a clinical partnership already forged at Fertygen. Their coordination is not the result of introductions, it is the product of years working at the same institution, on the same cases.

The Physician International Patients Actually Work With

For patients traveling from the US or Canada for IVF, donor egg cycles, gender selection, or egg freezing, Dr. Torres Ramírez is the physician who reviews their history before they arrive, designs their individualized protocol, and performs their egg retrieval personally, every time. He is not one physician among dozens rotating through cases. He is reachable directly throughout the cycle.

Most international patients spend seven to ten days in Mexico City for retrieval and transfer. Monitoring and preparation are coordinated with their local OB-GYN in advance, ensuring a smooth transition from home to clinic.

Founded by One of Latin America's Most Credentialed Reproductive Specialists

Biofert was founded by Dr. Oliver Lara Kferman, widely recognized as one of the most credentialed reproductive medicine physicians in Latin America. His decision to build a small, deliberately curated team reflects a clinical philosophy: that outcomes improve when patients are not passed between providers.

The embryology laboratory is directed by Dr. Vanessa Gómez Piquer, trained in Valencia, Spain, recognized by both the Spanish Fertility Society and the University of Valencia, and author of over 14 published research contributions. The laboratory operates with next-generation sequencing for PGT-A, the same genetic testing standard used in leading US and European clinics.

Services for International Patients

Biofert serves American and Canadian patients across a full range of fertility treatments, including:

- In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

- Donor Egg Cycles

- Gender Selection (PGT)

- Egg Freezing and Fertility Preservation

- Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A)

About Biofert

Biofert is a boutique fertility clinic located in Colonia Roma, Mexico City, founded by Dr. Oliver Lara Kferman. The clinic is built around a small team of highly specialized physicians committed to direct, continuous patient care.